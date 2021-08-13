Source: Zanu PF implodes in Mash East | Newsday (News)

Zanu PF internal fights have marred preparations for the party’s Mashonaland East province elections.

A recent meeting at the provincial party offices in Marondera resulted in the provincial women’s league boss Lyn Gororo ordering committee members to issue prohibition orders against her deputy, Lucy Chitaka, provincial secretary for finance Petronella Kagonye and secretary for administration Sphiwe Mukunyaidze in a bid to bar them from contesting the elections.

The three were reportedly accused of being “too close” to Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs minister Aplonia Munzverengwi.

“There are threats to issue Mukunyaidze, Kagonye and Chitaka with prohibition orders, thereby barring them from participating in the process. They are being accused of supporting government programmes being spearheaded by Munzverengwi. We are saying Munzverengwi is moving around implementing Vision 2030 among other things,” the official, who preferred anonymity, said.

Munzverengwi is eyeing the provincial women’s league post held by Gororo.

Gororo became the chairlady after taking over from Nyarai Tsvuura last year.

Tsvuura was accused of gossiping against Senate president Mabel Chinomona, an allegation she denied.

“I heard that there is a prohibition order on me. I am yet to get the written order,” Mukunyaidze said.

NewsDay is reliably informed that the main wing of the provincial leadership is currently divided as the race to replace the late Joel Biggie Matiza intensifies.

It is reported that youth league boss Kelvin Mutsvairo is eyeing the provincial chairmanship.

Mutsvairo is likely to lock horns with acting provincial chairperson Michael Madanha.