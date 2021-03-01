Source: Zanu PF, land baron mend fences | Newsday (News)

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

SUSPECTED land baron Wellington Peyama, who has been accused of fanning divisions in the ruling Zanu PF party, has claimed that he has resolved his differences with the party leadership in Mashonaland East province.

Peyama recently released a statement that alleged there were squabbles within the party’s presidium, and attacked National Housing minister Daniel Garwe, accusing him of harbouring presidential ambitions.

The Zanu PF leadership in Seke district distanced itself from Peyama’s utterances and disowned him as a party member as a result.

But in a statement yesterday, Peyama said he had met with the Zanu PF leadership, adding that they had agreed to work together for the goof of the party.

“We had a very fruitful meeting with the party leadership on Tuesday February 23, at Makoni, in Seke. We have decided to put hands together and leave everything aside and strongly agreed to work together as one family to strengthen our party, Zanu PF, in Mashonaland East province,” he said.

Peyama is on the list of land barons in Chitungwiza that are under investigation by the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (Sacu), which is under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s office.

Peyama also claimed that he visited Garwe to retract his utterances and pledge to support the fight against land barons.

“On February 26, I met the Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities, Honourable Daniel Garwe at his Makombe Building offices. I was accompanied by the Zanu PF Mashonaland East province leadership and we have mended our relationship,” he said.

“We have set our foot on the ground now and we are working hard to fight land barons who are constructing illegal structures on wetlands, riverbanks and places reserved for social amenities while duping our beloved innocent citizens of their hard-earned currency.”

Zanu PF provincial secretary for finance, Munyaradzi Kashambe (Seke MP) yesterday confirmed the development.

“I can confirm that we met with Peyama and we ironed out all outstanding issues. As a united party, we need to focus on peace and to work for our party, hence we have resolved our differences,” Kashambe said.