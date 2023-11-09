Source: Zanu PF legislators up to the task | The Herald (Local News)

Speaking soon after a caucus meeting in Harare yesterday, Cde Pupurai Togarepi expressed satisfaction with the enthusiasm and level of participation and contribution in Parliament especially from the greenhorns.

Joseph Madzimure-Senior reporter

ZANU PF Members of Parliament who were elected in the August 23 harmonised elections are up to the task as they are making vibrant contributions in the august House, chief whip Cde Pupurai Togarepi, has said.

Speaking soon after a caucus meeting in Harare yesterday, Cde Togarepi expressed satisfaction with the enthusiasm and level of participation and contribution in Parliament especially from the greenhorns.

“They are always visible in Parliament, speak on behalf of their constituencies and make meaningful contributions meant to influence various Government policies and actions.

“We have got a great number of greenhorns and we are saying, look this is what we have been doing, are we doing it according to the book, to the expectations of the party and the electorate?

“We were also looking at new business that is coming to Parliament, how we will deal with that and ensure that we are all punctual as we go to Parliament, and ensure we are punctual in the committees and contribute to the expectations of the people of Zimbabwe who voted us into office,” he said.

Cde Togarepi commended the current crop of Parliamentarians for their level of research, and articulation of developmental issues.

“We have the best group of Members of Parliament, they are doing very well and they are researching, they are very committed to their work, the young people are very excited to be in Parliament and are performing even better than seasoned politicians. They are a very good breed of Parliamentarians and I think even the party leadership and the President will be excited with the performance of his MPs,” he said.

Cde Togarepi also commended Cabinet ministers for attending to issues raised by Parliamentarians.

“Our ministers are coming this time more than they were doing in the last Parliament. They are coming in their numbers and interact with their MPs and their committees.

“I think everything that is going on in Parliament is exciting and I foresee Parliament contributing to the vision of the President to ensure that we develop and come up with laws that support the development agenda of the country,” he said.