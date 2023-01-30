Source: Zanu PF Masvingo district mobilises for President Mnangagwa electoral victory | The Herald (Local News)

Zanu PF Masvingo DCC secretary for Finance Cde Wellington Mahwende addressing party members at Masvingo Chief’s Hall.

George Maponga in Masvingo

Zanu PF Masvingo district has set the ball rolling in mobilising votes for President Mnangagwa to ensure the revolutionary party’s First Secretary cruises to an emphatic victory in this year’s harmonised elections.

The district’s senior officials have embarked on a programme chronicling a list of achievements scored, mainly in the economic front, following the advent of the Second Republic as they target to recruit new members.

The district has since embarked on a drive to recruit new members for Zanu PF to meet the five million votes target with all ruling party affiliates at the weekend emphasising the need to close ranks and unite to make sure the revolutionary party emerges victorious in the looming poll.

Speaking during the official launch of the drive to mobilise votes for President Mnangagwa which also coincided with the programme to issue party membership cards at Chief’s Hall, Zanu PF Masvingo District Coordinating Committee (DCC) secretary for Finance Cde Wellington Mahwende challenged party cadres to work in unison to ensure victory.

Cde Mahwende said besides mobilising votes for the party’s sole Presidential candidate, President Mnangagwa, it was also high time Zanu PF members ensure that the Masvingo Urban parliamentary seat is taken from the opposition stranglehold.

Masvingo Urban is the only parliamentary seat out of 26 in Masvingo that went to the opposition in the last election in 2018 with Zanu PF bagging the other 25.

The ruling party is now pulling all the stops to snatch the seat from the opposition clutches, said Cde Mahwende.

”We must close ranks and unite to ensure that our First Secretary President ED Mnangagwa wins another term. We want a crushing win for our Presidential candidate who is none other than President Mnangagwa,” said Cde Mahwende.

”We must also mobilise new members to help the party hit the five million vote mark target and work round the clock to wrestle back the Masvingo Urban parliamentary seat from the opposition. We want a clean sweep in Masvingo.”

Cde Mahwende highlighted several epochal achievements recorded in the country especially in the economic sphere thanks to President Mnangagwa’s able tutelage of the country.

Speaking at the same event, Zanu PF Secretary for Administration in the Youth Wing Cde Charles Munganasa also rallied youths and ordinary Zimbabweans to re-elect President Mnangagwa saying evidence is a galore of the Head of State and Government’s able stewardship of the country.

”President Mnangagwa is our sole Presidential candidate in the coming elections and we must all rally behind him because of his impeccable record of service to the people as evidenced by a number of game-changing projects that have set the country on the cusp of massive socio-economic transformation,” said Cde Munganasa.

Cde Phillip Ncube, the Masvingo provincial coordinator of the Zimbabwe Pensioners Welfare Trust 4ED told the meeting that President Mnangagwa deserves another term at the helm of the country as he was a listening leader.

He added that his organisation would engage the Head of State and Government over the issue of pensions eroded by inflation.

He warned party cadres to desist from fighting for positions saying instead, they must work tirelessly to strengthen it.

The meeting was attended by party members from all wards in Masvingo district.