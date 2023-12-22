Source: Zanu PF members saluted for a solid year | The Herald (Local News)

President Mnangagwa arrives for the Zanu PF 121st Ordinary Session of the Central Committee at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday. — Picture Innocent Makawa.

Blessings Chidakwa-Herald Reporter

Zanu PF First Secretary and President Cde Mnangagwa has saluted his lieutenants for working around the clock to ensure the ruling party a successful year.

Speaking during Zanu PF’s 121st ordinary session of the Central Committee at the party headquarters in Harare today, President Mnangagwa said the year was easy due to the support and unity shown by party members.

Zanu PF First Secretary and President Mnangagwa, Zanu PF Second Secretaries Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and Vice President Kembo Mohadi and Zanu PF National Chairman and Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri (left) follow proceedings during the ruling party’s 121st Ordinary Session of the Central Committee in Harare yesterday.

“As the curtain comes down on the year, we have every reason to celebrate. I thank you individually and collectively. Together we have piloted the Party throughout the year.

“We kept the party solid and united. This demonstrates the quality of leadership which must be the legacy to be left behind as an endearing character of our colossal, mass revolutionary party,” he said.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa attends the Zanu PF 121st Ordinary Session of the Central Committee at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Presidential Photographer Tawanda Mudimu.

The President also led the Central Committee to rise as they paid honour and respect to the various comrades, heroes and heroines, who have passed on since the last session held in October.