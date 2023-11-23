Source: Zanu PF mourns academic | The Herald (Local News)

Cde Mike Bimha

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

Zanu PF has described national hero and founding Midlands State University (MSU) Vice Chancellor Professor Ngwabi Bhebe as a fountain of knowledge who was patriotic, hardworking, inquisitive and a no-nonsense character.

Prof Bhebe died on Friday last week aged 81.

He has been declared a national hero in recognition of his outstanding role as an academic, a great teacher and committed nationalist and will be buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare on Saturday.

Prof Bhebe worked in the commissariat department of the party as chairman of the Elections Directorate/Commission of Zanu PF, an independent watchdog which ensures compliance to set rules, guidelines and processes of the party’s internal elections.

Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha, who worked closely with Prof Bhebe in the commissariat department, described him as a fountain of knowledge and wisdom.

The commissariat department had lost a patient leader who availed himself at all times when duty called.

“The Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha and the commiserate department wish to express their heartfelt condolences to the Bhebe family and the entire nation on the untimely passing of veteran educationist and historian par excellence, Professor Ngwabi Bhebe.

“We will forever miss his constructive criticism and it is our prayer that the Bhebe family find solace in the fact that they are not alone during this difficult time, but that their loss is deeply shared by the entire nation,” said Cde Bimha.

The body of Prof Bhebe will be taken to his farm ahead of burial at the National Heroes’ Acre on Saturday.

Due to his passion and commitment to the preservation of Zimbabwe’s history and nation building, Prof Bhebe teamed up with colleagues to found the MSU and became its first Vice Chancellor.

In Gweru mourners are gathered at 26 Mutausi Park.

Prof Bhebhe was a distinguished scholar who obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and geography from the University of Botswana, Lesotho and Swaziland in 1967.

He received his PhD in Imperial History from the University of London in 1972.

A celebrated historian, Professor Bhebe’s academic employment dates back to 1974 when he lectured in history at Faurah Bay College in Sierra Leone, and later at the University of Botswana, Lesotho and Swaziland as well as at the University of Zimbabwe from 1982.

In 1985 he was head of faculty at the University of Swaziland. He served as Professor of History at the University of Zimbabwe from 1988 to 1999, and also as external examiner at the universities of Botswana, Malawi and Zambia.

Professor Bhebe was a researcher of no mean accomplishments.

He published extensively and has several books as well as articles in internationally refereed journals.

In 1999, Professor Bhebe was appointed as founding Vice Chancellor of Midlands State University, an institution, which rose to dizzy heights under his ingenious leadership.