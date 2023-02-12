Source: ZANU PF MP Says Her Wish Is To Carry Mnangagwa On Her Back(bhabhu) | The Zimbabwean

ZANU PF Proportional Representation legislator Getrude Chibagu said that her wish is to carry President Emmerson Mnangagwa on her back like a baby “because he is doing a very good job”

Speaking in the National Assembly recently during the debate of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) speech, Chibagu said Mnangagwa drilled boreholes for people in Mbire District and this has transformed their lives. She said:

Mr. Speaker, as I am speaking, if it was possible to carry an old person like a baby, I would carry His Excellency President Mnangagwa on my back because he is doing a very good job, working very hard and supporting every Zimbabwean.

So, what would you want? You find young people taking mutoriro, they are destroying themselves, but we need to work very hard, we need to farm our land.

You hear people like Kanyemba-Bhonzo who broadcast at ZBC, he comes from our area Kanyemba and this is a very good thing. In this august House, there is a need for us to value development, emulating His Excellency.

According to Open Parly, Chibagu once spent the entire term without saying anything in Parliament.

Chibagu is serving her 3rd term in Parliament. She was a Senator (2008-2013) and then elected to National Assembly (Women’s Quota) from 2023 to 2018 and then from 2018 to 2023.