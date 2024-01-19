Source: Zanu-PF National Political Commissar to unveil campaign strategies for upcoming by-elections | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Cde Mike Bimha

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, smoyo@chronicle.co.zw

ZANU-PF national political commissar CDE Mike Bimha is today set to address members of the Fourth Estate in Bulawayo where he is expected to outline the revolutionary party’s campaign strategies ahead of the by-elections next month.

The country goes to the by-elections on February 3 in six constituencies for National Assembly posts and 28 local authority wards where the party has already declared that it will be gunning to sweep all the positions.

The vacancies arose following recalls that rocked the opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) party, with a total of 15 legislators being recalled by interim party Secretary-General Mr Sengezo Tshabangu. The first round of by-elections in eight of the nine constituencies was held on December 9 with Zanu-PF winning in six constituencies while the ninth constituency, Mabvuku-Tafara had a single candidate, Cde Pedzai Sakupwanya of Zanu-PF.

After the December by-elections, Zanu-PF now has 184 seats in the 280-member National Assembly, just three shy of a two-thirds majority.

Cde Joe Tshuma is the party candidate for Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency in Bulawayo, Cde Washington Zhanda will stand in Goromonzi West, Cde Munyaradzi Tobias Kashambe in Seke, Cde Wellington Shakemore Timburwa in Chegutu West, Cde Kudakwashe Mananzva Zvimba East and Cde Edgar Ncube will be the party candidate in Mkoba North.