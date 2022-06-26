Zanu PF Nyatsime leader dies

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The Zanu PF branch chairperson in Chitungwiza, who was accused of barring opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters from holding the funeral of the party’s slain activist Moreblessing Ali has died in Chitungwiza.

George Murambatsvina was pronounced dead yesterday at City Med Hospital after suffering diabetic coma, The Standard heard.

Murambatsvina’s house was allegedly burnt down after he blocked mourners from attending the funeral.

Zanu PF ward councillor for Manyame Rural District Council Masimbi Masimbi confirmed Murambatsvina’s death.

“That’s very true, we are running around,” Masimbi said yesterday.

“I was called yesterday (Friday) evening and I was told that he had collapsed at his home.

“He was bleeding and sweating.

“ We then found means to take him to CitiMed where he was then pronounced dead early this (yesterday) morning.”

Masimbi said the party had been plunged into mourning.

“It’s said that he was diabetic and had high blood pressure (hypertension).

“We think that his demise was caused by the stress of his house being burnt,” Masimbi said.

“It’s too bad because yesterday (Friday) I had organised a way to help him. I had bought doors and blankets which I had planned to give him today.”

There were violent skirmishes in Nyatsime after Murambatsvina, Masimbi and other ruling party activists chased opposition supporters from Ali’s funeral claiming the late activist was a ruling party member.

No Zanu PF activist has been arrested following the skirmishes.

Opposition MPs Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole alongside seven other CCC activists were arrested in connection with the violence and have been denied bail.

They are being held in remand prison awaiting their bail application next week.

Meanwhile, CCC yesterday said its leaders in Chitungwiza and Nyatsime were still being persecuted for demanding justice for Ali.

“Suspected Zanu PF thugs in police uniform are terrorising CCC legislators, councillors and other members in Chitungwiza and Nyatsime,” CCC said on Twitter.

“The thugs robbed Hon (Goodrich) Chimbaira of his car. They’re being persecuted for demanding justice for Moreblessing Ali.”