Zanu PF’ Party takes early lead in by-elections

Mr Silaigwana

Herald Reporter

ZANU PF has already pocketed Ward 14 of Umguza Rural District Council in Matabeleland North after opposition parties failed to nominate candidates to contest in the forthcoming by-elections set for March 26.

Zanu PF candidate, Cde Delay Ncube, was the only successful candidate to lodge his nomination papers and was duly elected as the councillor for that ward with effect from January 26 2022.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chief election officer, Mr Utoile Silaigwana, confirmed the development.

“All constituencies and wards, with the exception of ward 14 of Umguza Rural District Council are contested. Ward 3 of Bulawayo Municipality which was initially advertised for the sitting of the nomination court did not sit after the Town Clerk notified ZEC of the withdrawal,” he said.

The commission, he said, will publish the names of the candidates contesting in the by-elections.

In addition, he said the commission has also received two more vacancies for ward 20 of Chitungwiza Municipality and ward 3 of Gokwe North RDC.

The nomination court for the two, he said, will sit on 22 February 2022 and polling will be conducted together with the rest if it becomes necessary.

President Mnangagwa has set March 26 of this year as the date for holding by-elections to fill-in vacant parliamentary and council seats.

Zimbabwe has a total of 133 elective vacancies, which comprise 28 parliamentary seats and 105 council seats emanating from recalls, deaths or dismissals. Subsequent nomination courts for these vacancies sat on January 26, and 28, 2022 respectively across the country.

Electoral activities were suspended in March 2020 due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.