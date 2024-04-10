Source: Zanu PF Politburo sits tomorrow | The Herald (Top Stories)

Secretary for Information and Publicity and party spokesperson Cde Chris Mutsvangwa

Herald Reporter

ZANU PF will hold an ordinary session of the Politburo tomorrow, Secretary for Information and Publicity and party spokesperson Cde Chris Mutsvangwa has said.

In a statement, Cde Mutsvangwa said the meeting will be held at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare.

“The Secretary General Dr Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be an ordinary session of the Politburo to be held tomorrow Thursday, April 11, 2024 at the home of the people’s revolution, Zanu PF headquarters commencing 2pm. A Central Committee meeting will be on Saturday April 13, 2024 at 10am.

“All members should be seated by 1:45pm and 9:45 am respectively,” he said.