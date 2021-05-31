Source: Zanu PF popularises new slogan | Newsday (News)

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

THE ruling Zanu PF party has begun to popularise its new slogan in preparation for the 2023 elections.

In 2018, Zanu PF campaigned with party supporters chanting the slogan “ED Pfee”, but now it has been changed to “#2023 Five Million Votes ED Pfee”.

The new slogan was unveiled yesterday during a Mashonaland East provincial co-ordinating committee meeting held in Marondera.

Addressing the delegates, acting Mashonaland East provincial chairperson Michael Madanha said all party officials were expected to take part in mobilising people ahead of the 2023 elections.

“We are hands on in mobilising people to join Zanu PF so that we meet the intended targets. As a province we are expected to deliver 800 000 of the needed five million votes,” he said.

“We are past that time where we despise others in the party, rather we need unity. We condemn those with that behaviour of labelling others as belonging to certain factions. We need to unite and fight in harmony to achieve the 2023 election votes.”

Zanu PF is already in an election mode, and is in the process of reviving district structures.

