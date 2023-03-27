Source: Zanu PF primaries shocker as bigwigs bite the dust | The Zimbabwean

HARARE – Zanu PF heavyweights Philip Chiyangwa, Sekai Nzenza, John Mangwiro, Webster Shamu, Kindness Paradza and a lot more have suffered humiliating defeats in weekend party primary elections in what could signal the end of their political careers.

Shamu, a veteran Chegutu East lawmaker and Zanu PF deputy political commissar, could not use his influence to earn a ticket to represent the party in harmonised elections due later this year.

Also among those who bit the dust was ICT minister Jenfan Muswere, Joseph Chinotimba, Mashonaland West Minister of State Mary Mliswa and Tourism Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu who withdrew from the race at the 11th hour.

Mangwiro was floored by former Studio263 actress Tatenda Anastasia Mavetera who polled 5,812 votes against the Health and Child Care deputy minister’s 4,353 in Chikomba West.

Sitting Chegutu West legislator Dexter Nduna also lost while long serving Uzumba MP Simbaneuta Mudarikwa was soundly beaten by Wiriranayi Muchemwa who polled 9,166 against the veteran politician’s 2,272 in a poll that was also contested by ZBC journalist Richmond Siyakurima who got 1,802.

Also licking her wounds was Manicaland Provincial Minister of State and Devolution Nokuthula Matsikenyere who lost to newcomer Wilson Maposa.

Former ZEC commissioner Qhubani Moyo’s bid to earn a party ticket as Insiza candidate also failed when he lost the internal poll.

In Goromonzi West, former legislator Beata Nyamupinga bounced back to win the ticket to represent the party.

Nyamupinga replaced MP Energy Mutodi who transferred to Masvingo.

However, there were surprise entrants in Zanu PF director of information Tafadzwa Mugwadi.

Current Transport Minister Felix Mhona won in Chikomba East, beating four other challengers who included Nzenza.