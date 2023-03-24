Source: Zanu PF primed for primaries | The Herald (Top Stories)

IT’S all systems go for the Zanu PF primary elections across the country after provinces announced the final list of aspiring candidates whose Curricula Vitae were accepted by the Politburo early this week.

At least 99,9 percent of CVs that were submitted to the National Elections Directorate (NED) were approved paving the way for elections tomorrow.

On Wednesday, Zanu PF Treasurer-General Cde Patrick Chinamasa, who will supervise the primary elections in Manicaland together with local Central Committee members, explained the guidelines on how the primary elections will be conducted.

“The polling will be at the usual meeting place of each party district. The cell members will converge at the district meeting place where the voting will take place. We will use the stamped cell registers prepared over the last three weeks as the voters’ roll. Every member should bring their national identity card to be eligible to vote,” said Cde Chinamasa.

He said candidates should embrace each other as potential partners to create a strong support base as the party gears for a resounding victory for President Mnangagwa in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

Cde Chinamasa warned against the alienation of former rivals and those who failed to make it.

“My word to all aspiring candidates who failed to make it is that they should support those who were successful so that they demonstrate that they are indeed committed to Zanu PF’s success. As we go into the primary elections, President Mnangagwa wants these elections to be peaceful. An ad-hoc committee has been set up to deal with any complaints arising from the conduct of candidates who may unleash violence on rivals,” he said.

Cde Chinamasa said Zanu PF should guard against complacency, adding that the party must be driven by competitive ideas and real substance as opposed to parochialism.

“Do not mock those who did not qualify. Instead, we must campaign fiercely for President Mnangagwa and be prepared to work with everyone, including returnees who are helping us to lure some voters from the opposition,” he said.

In the Midlands, all is set for the Zanu PF Midlands province primaries tomorrow with a number of party heavyweights set to square off against aspiring members of the National Assembly.

Politburo member, Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi yesterday announced names of successful candidates who will contest in the primaries with some constituencies having as many as 10 candidates.

Former State Security Minister, who is incumbent Gokwe-Kana legislator, Cde Owen Ncube, is uncontested as well as Cde July Moyo, the Minister of Local Government and Public Works in Redcliff.

Minister of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare Professor Paul Mavima is also uncontested in Gokwe-Sengwa together with incumbent legislators for Silobela and Zhombe constituencies Cdes Manoki Mthokozisi Mpofu and Edmore Samambwa.

Cde Energy Ncube will also be uncontested for the Kwekwe Central constituency following the disqualification of his challenger Cde Kandros Mugabe.

In Masvingo, Zanu PF is gearing up for primary elections with aspiring candidates being exhorted to uphold peace and ensure the culture of democracy continues to thrive within the revolutionary party.

The majority of aspiring candidates in Masvingo were given the all-clear by the ruling party to contest the primaries which are credited for enabling Zanu PF to deploy cadres who are trusted by the people in councils and the National Assembly.

The ruling party yesterday held a provincial co-ordinating committee meeting at Masvingo Polytechnic where candidates were taken through rules and regulations governing the conduct of the weekend polls which will be a precursor to the harmonised elections.

In his address, Zanu PF Secretary for Security, Cde Lovemore Matuke, who is the province Team Leader, called for peace before, during and after the primary polls which he said were a dry run for the main national poll scheduled for later this year.

“We will not be declaring winners after the collation of votes on Saturday (voting day), but we will recommend winners to the Politburo which will either accept or act otherwise because this is an in-house election, its intra-party, we are one family so we don’t want any violence. The only winners should be our party Zanu PF and President Mnangagwa,” said Cde Matuke.