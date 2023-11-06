Source: Zanu PF readies for Hurungwe, Zvimba by-elections | The Herald (Local News)

Zanu PF National Spokesperson Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa

Conrad Mupesa Mash West Bureau

THE ruling party Zanu PF is confident of retaining two wards in Hurungwe and Zvimba districts in by-elections slated for this Saturday.

Hurungwe Ward 24 became vacant following the death of Councillor Faro Kuyerukana a few days after being sworn-in under the Zanu PF ticket while the party’s candidate in the August 23 election for Zvimba’s Ward 23, Cde Richard Muganhiri died a few days before the polls. The party is being represented by Cde Jerry Makumbe in Hurungwe and Cde Muganhiri’s widow, Cecilia Muganhiri in Zvimba.

Zanu PF’s spokesperson and Politburo member, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa was at Deve Primary School in Hurungwe’s Ward 23 yesterday to drum up support for the party’s candidate. He is also expected to be in Banket today for the Zvimba ward rally.

Cde Mutsvangwa challenged the electorate to vote resoundingly for the party’s candidate.

“President Mnangagwa is pro-development and for his efforts to be a success, he deserves a good team to work with. I implore you to vote resoundingly for Cde Makumbe in the coming by-election as this will improve development,” he said. Cde Mutsvangwa also briefed party supporters on the various successes of the Second Republic and took a swipe at the Citizens of Coalition Change (CCC)’s president, Mr Nelson Chamisa whom he said was the architect of the chaos in his party.

“Why would you want to vote for a structureless party which is currently embroiled in confusion and chaos. The CCC and its leader have nothing to deliver,” he added.

Cde Mutsvangwa, who also heads the War Veterans Ministry, assured liberation war fighters and collaborators that President Mnangagwa’s Government was serious about addressing their challenges.

He also challenged the community to embrace the climate-proofed Pfumvudza/Intwasa scheme and rallied farmers to pace-up the holing process for them to access inputs.

The party’s provincial chair, Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said Zanu PF was ready to retain the Hurungwe Ward 24 and Zvimba Ward 23 seats. “We expert every party member from all the 33 political districts in Hurungwe West constituency to put their hands on deck. This is a must win by-election for the party,” she said.

Cde Makumbe will contest against CCC candidate, Mr Ezekiel Khumalo. At least 4 800 people are registered to vote in Hurungwe’s Ward 24.