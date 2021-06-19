Source: Zanu PF readies for Mash East primaries | Newsday (News)

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

THE Zanu PF Mashonaland East province has sent CVs submitted by potential candidates interested in contesting in the primary elections to their respective districts for vetting.

The province has three vacant parliamentary seats — Marondera Central, Marondera East and Murewa South.

This week, the CVs were sent back for vetting by the recently-instituted district co-ordinating committee (DCC) members who are expected to recommend suitable candidates to go to party primaries.

Zanu PF provincial commissar Herbert Shumbamhini confirmed the development, saying the districts were given up to last Wednesday to complete the process.

“The CVs for those who want to contest in the primary elections were sent back to the districts for vetting. For example, in Murewa South, they met today (Wednesday) for that process. We gave them Wednesday as the deadline. Once the districts are through, the province will take over before submitting to the highest office,” he said.

More than five candidates submitted their CVs for the Murewa South seat, among them businessman Nyasha Masoka, Noah Mangondo and Josephat Tanga.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Joel Biggie Matiza early this year.

In Marondera Central, educationist Cleopas Kundiona and long-time rival Lawrence Katsiru are some of the candidates who submitted their CVs, while in Marondera East, Richmond Chikowore and Jeremiah Chiwetu lead the race.

The Marondera Central seat fell vacant following the recall of Nelson Chamisa’s ally, Caston Matewu.

In Marondera East, the seat fell vacant following the death of Patrick Chidhakwa (Zanu PF) in September last year.

The province also has a number of vacant wards following the recall of MDC Alliance councillors.

