Source: Zanu PF reinstates suspended members | Newsday (News)

THE Zanu PF leadership in Mashonaland East province at the weekend agreed to abide by the politburo decision to reinstate suspended party members.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

A section of the women’s league members had defied the directive by the politburo to reinstate provincial women’s league boss Nyarai Tsvuura, saying she was not eligible to lead them and refused to hand over the party vehicle to her.

Tsvuura, a Mutoko proportional representation legislator, was suspended by a faction within the party over trumped-up charges, among them gossiping, before she was replaced with her deputy Lyn Gororo.

Speaking at a provincial co-ordinating committee meeting in Marondera on Saturday, chairperson Joel Biggie Matiza said they would abide by the politburo decision.

“We want unity in the party. We always get advice from our leaders; they show us the way to follow to avoid confusion. There is no provincial leadership that defies a directive from the leaders. Let us respect our leaders, we have one party in this province and there is no divergence to be tolerated,” he said.

During the meeting, Tsvuura, who was sitting among the audience, was later called to the front seat before she was given the floor to address party supporters.