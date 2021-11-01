Source: Zanu PF sets tone towards nation’s prosperity | Herald (Top Stories)

Zanu PF acting Secretary for Information and Publicity Dr Mike Bimha

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

THE just-ended Zanu PF 19th National Annual People’s Conference has set the tone and direction that the country will take towards achieving Vision 2030 of becoming an upper middle income economy, with everything now in place to make that goal a reality.

Resolutions adopted at the conference will guide the party, Government and also respond to the needs of the population.

Last week in Bindura, the revolutionary party held the successful conference which came up with resolutions that become the verses and chapters guiding the operations, programmes and objectives of the party going forward.

Previously, the party was guided by the 18th National Annual People’s Conference held in Goromonzi in 2019, with more than 80 percent of the resolutions from that conference being implemented.

While officially opening the 19th National Annual People’s Conference in Bindura, President and Zanu PF First Secretary Cde Mnangagwa said the party should remain in sync with the expectations of the generality of its members and indeed the country as a whole.

President Mnangagwa stipulated that the party had the sacred obligation to stay truly connected to the people by enunciating and implementing policies that meet their aspirations.

“The people of our great mother country deserve to live a better life and delivering this should always be the focus of all party efforts,” he said.

“This must be guaranteed now, through adequate preparations and mobilisation for a thunderous Zanu PF victory in the 2023 harmonised general elections.

“The conference has the cardinal duty to evaluate and take stock of the extent to which the party and Government has implemented resolutions of the 18th Annual People’s Conference which took place in 2019 in Mashonaland East.”

Speaking at a press briefing soon after the conference, Zanu PF acting Secretary for Information and Publicity Dr Mike Bimha said the inaugural blended conference that was held both physically with a few delegates at the venue and virtually with most following from their provinces, laid the map that the party will follow.

Present at the main conference venue in Bindura were Politburo members and selected Central Committee members, while provincial delegates attended the conference virtually in their respective areas.

“We are all happy that the deliberations went right through without a single hitch,” said Cde Bimha. “We could communicate with our comrades in the 10 provinces and they were also able to communicate, resolutions were passed, motions were passed and seconded from the provinces.”

Dr Bimha further said there was a participation of everybody irrespective of the distance involved.

“We had resolutions that came from the provinces prior to the beginning of the conference,” he said. “We had presentations from various ministers and Politburo members covering the state of the economy, agriculture, social services and state of the party, among others.”

The full draft of the resolutions will be released by the department of Legal Affairs led by Cde Paul Mangwana, who is the party Secretary for Legal Affairs.

The conference, Dr Bimha said, appreciated the President’s emphasis on the need for cadres and all people to embrace patriotism and values of hard and honest work.

The conference upheld and reiterated President Mnangagwa’s call that the land reform programme was irreversible and that everyone who owned land had a sacred responsibility to produce for the nation.

Zanu PF, said Dr Bimha, is the only party of choice and the only party with a tangible and solid vision for the future.

Dr Bimha said all party leaders and members had an obligation to abide by party rules and shun all forms of indiscipline and violence as ways of resolving contradictions, saying tough measures will be taken against offenders.

“The conference also resolved that corruption, abuse of office and all other vices associated have no place in Zanu PF,” said Cde Bimha. “Those who are implicated shall carry their cross without fear or favour.”

Dr Bimha said the conference resolved that Zanu PF was the national shield of the revolution and national interest, as such it should be ready to defend the nation at all times and be alert to confront any contrary moves from its detractors.

“The party and all its departments must now regroup themselves and oil their engines as we move towards 2023 harmonised elections where Zanu PF should bury the pretenders, those in the opposition,” he said.

The conference was informed that the party’s organs were now activated to galvanise support for the party ahead of 2023 harmonised elections.”

Among other issues, the conference reinforced, reiterated and endorsed the resolutions of the 2018 Annual People’s Conference held in Esigodini, Matabeleland South, and the resolutions of the conference held in 2019 in Mashonaland East and that President Mnangagwa is the sole Presidential candidate for the 2023 harmonised elections.

The Harare and Bulawayo interim executive provincial structures have been tasked to continue carrying their tasks until the party is ready to hold elections for provincial executives.

On the state of the party, the conference resolved that the party conducts primary elections on the basis of credible party registers.

The conference also resolved that the party maintains the spirit of unity and imposes different deterrent penalties on perpetrators of regionalism, tribalism, corruption, factionalism, sexism and similar vices that seek the selfish advancement of individuals and group interests at the expense of the party.

Turning to the conferment of heroes’ status, the conference resolved that the criteria for conferring heroes’ status be disseminated to all the structures of the party.

Some of the resolutions passed are that the party directs Government to accelerate the implementation of the 20 percent allocation quarter for land and in all other sectors of the economy to the veterans of the liberation struggle.

“The party directs Government to capacitate the youth, women, persons with disabilities and veterans of the liberation struggle with business management and skills training prior to the issuance of the empowerment loans.

“The party directed Government to expedite the implementation of the National Youth Service programme,” said Dr Bimha.

On the state of the economy, Dr Bimha said the party ordered Government to intensify the implementation of inclusive agriculture support schemes that enhance self-sufficiency at household level such as the Pfumvudza scheme.

The Government, he said, should promote and facilitate and incentivise the local manufacture of industrial equipment, farm implements, farm machinery as well as motor vehicles.

Dr Bimha said the party instructed Government to promote production and consumption of traditional grains and foods.

On social service, poverty eradication and labour, Dr Bimha said the party directed Government to intensify the resuscitation of industries and the key economic enablers for purposes of increasing revenue generation, employment creation and general improvement in the social economic conditions of citizens.

The party, he said, was now at an advanced stage to create its own internal voters roll through the capturing of data and subsequent computerisation to ensure that there won’t be any challenges during the party internal elections.

The voters roll, Dr Bimha said, should be very clear and also straight forward.