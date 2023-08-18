Source: Zanu-PF Vice President Mohadi in Nkayi for rally | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Zanu-Pf Vice-President and second secretary cde Kembo Mohadi accompanied by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Matabeleland North, Richard Moyo greets party supporters on his arrival at Siansundu secondary in Binga for a rally last month.

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, smoyo@chronicle.co.zw

ZANU-PF Vice President and Second Secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi is today set to address a rally at Nesigwe business centre in Nkayi North to drum up support for the party Presidential candidate Cde Mnangagwa, the two national assembly representatives and 30 councillors.

By 830am when the news crew arrived at the rally site, party supporters were already starting to trickle in ahead of what is expected to be the final call by Cde Mohadi in Nkayi district for the people to resoundingly vote for the revolutionary party in next Wednesday’s harmonised elections.

Nkayi district has two constituencies, Nkayi North whose national assembly representative is Cde Sithembiso Nyoni and Nkayi South, represented by Cde Stars Mathe in the august house.

In the 2018 elections, Zanu-PF won in both the Presidential and national assembly posts President Mnangagwa garnered 16 426 votes representing 45,2 percent of total votes cast, Mr Nelson Chamisa who contested under the MDC-Alliance banner got 11 378 votes which was 31,3 percent of the total votes cast and Dr Thokozani Khuphe representing the MDC-T, got 6 240 votes or 17,2 percent of the votes cast.

Per individual constituency, the ruling party’s First Secretary got 8 955 votes in Nkayi North while Mr Chamisa and Dr Khuphe got 3 989 and 3 302 votes respectively. In Nkayi South, President Mnangagwa got 7 471 votes to Mr Chamisa’s 7 389, Dr Khuphe managed 2 938 votes.