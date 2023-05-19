Source: Zanu PF youths head to Mash West | The Herald (Local News)

Honourable Tino Machakaire

Tadious Manyepo

Herald Reporter

ALL roads lead to Kutama Mission in Zvimba for the second leg of the ZANU PF provincial inter-district Youth League meeting tomorrow.

The first instalment was held at Mbizo Stadium in Kwekwe, Midlands Province last Friday where approximately 10 000 people attended.

And the national secretary for Youth Affairs in the ruling party, Honourable Tino Machakaire will lead the youths. Cde Machakaire, who is also the Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation called upon youths in Mashonaland West province to come in their numbers.

“Our next port of call as far as the provincial inter-district meeting is concerned is Kutama Mission in Zvimba on Saturday (tomorrow).

“As the ZANU PF Youth League, we are expecting a bumper crowd just like we recorded in Kwekwe last week. We are moving around addressing the youths on the need to stay focused so we can secure our future,” said Hon Machakaire. “The Government is currently seized with fighting drug and substance abuse amongst the youth. It is our duty to see to it that the fight is won. “Above all, harmonised elections are coming and we are urging the youth to rally behind our sole Presidential candidate who is President Mnangagwa.

“There are so many reasons why the youth should look up to President Mnangagwa and ZANU PF. This is top of our agenda for this inter district meeting in Zvimba and others which are coming in the coming weeks.

“We will be moving around the country addressing all our members. We are glad that the youth are willing to come on board and participate in the development of the country.

“We are also calling upon those who want to return to the party to do so. As ZANU PF, we have an open door policy and I can tell you that in Kwekwe we welcomed back dozens of ZANU PF returnees who had defected to other political parties”.

The Wedza South legislator said it is the youth who should play the anchor role for the success of the party and the country.

“There are so many projects which are lined up for youths to run. This is a group which has a key role to play in the development of the country.

“So we are moving around the country, getting to know their concerns and addressing those concerns while also preaching the anti-drug abuse gospel”.