Zapu demands level playing field

BY NIZBERT MOYO

OPPOSITION Zapu has called for talks led by a neutral person before the 2023 polls.

Zapu believes that the talks will end Zanu PF’s monopoly of using state apparatus during election campaign periods.

The president Isaac Mabuka told Southern Eye that talks before elections would ensure a level playing field, which will avoid electoral disputes.

“As Zapu, we are really prepared for talks. However, a neutral person must lead the process and all parties should be treated equally. We cannot be in such a rich country and yet we are very poor,’’ Mabuka said.

He said there was need for media reforms during electoral periods, adding that Zanu PF must end its state capture of the national broadcaster, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC).

“It is a television channel that must be used by all Zimbabweans regardless of political affiliation,” he said.

Mabuka’s assertions also come at a time that churches have encouraged the main political actors in the country to engage in talks to end the economic and political problems.

Zimbabwe held elections in July 2018 after the ouster of the late former President Robert Mugabe.

The 2018 elections brought in the new dispensation under President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

However, to date, the main opposition, MDC Alliance continues to insist that the elections were stolen from their party leader, Nelson Chamisa.

The opposition also accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of bias in its execution of duties during elections.

Zapu said that the government should hasten to demonstrate both at home and abroad, that it is serious about political reforms, as well as instilling national unity in the country.

