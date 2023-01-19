Source: ZB register milestones in 2022 | The Herald (Business News)

Oliver Kazunga

Senior Business Reporter

ZB Financial Holdings says the year 2022 progressed “exceptionally well” as the company registered significant milestones including spreading wings into the region.

In a recent note, ZB chief executive, Mr Shepherd Fungura said the company also managed to reconfigure and commission 36 service centres across the country.

“Our transformation programme has progressed exceptionally well and according to plan. One of our most significant milestones was going regional with the addition of P&C Reinsurance Botswana to the ZB Financial Holdings family.

“In addition to that, 36 of our service centres have been reconfigured and commissioned,” he said.

ZB is now planning to launch a Premium Service Centre soon.

“All of this has put our transformation process at about 80 percent completion. These achievements would not have taken place without the support and understanding of all our stakeholders that include our customers, the ZB team and our consultants who have walked the transformation journey with us,” he said.

“While the service centres and our new revolutionary visual brand provide a visible fresh new face for our new strategic direction, a more impactful transformation is taking place within ZB.”

The group’s operating model, Mr Fungura said, has shifted.

“With that said, our brand DNA focuses on customer centricity and we commit to working hard every day to ensure that we make our customers happy through our service delivery.

“Customers listening and customer feedback are two key tenets as we seek to align our purpose of improving lives through service. We are serious about customer centricity and uplifting the lives of our customers and therefore, in 2023 we are going to establish the ZB Financial Holdings Customer Experience Commission.”

The proposed commission will be composed of customers drawn from all the areas ZB serves. It is meant to gather intelligence to hold ZB accountable for its service promise.

Mr Fungura said ZB customers were its key barometer and thus the organisation would continue to act on their feedback. “In the coming year (2023), we want to impact the level of customer service in Zimbabwe as a whole and as such, we will be taking a State of the Nation Customer Service Survey that will cut across all industries.

“We will also hold a customer service symposium, the first of its kind that delves deeper and more seriously into enhanced customer experience in all sectors,” he said.