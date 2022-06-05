Source: ZCC prays for Chief Negomo…as Bishop Mutendi praises First Lady for humility, hard work | Sunday News (local news)

Tendai Rupapa in Chiweshe

President Mnangagwa and First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday joined thousands of Chiweshe villagers in singing songs of adoration and listening to the word of God that was delivered by Zion Christian Church (ZCC) leader Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi at a celebratory and prayer service for newly installed Chief Negomo, Mr Paradzai Kutyauripo.

Bishop Mutendi, who shares the Moyondizvo totem with Chief Negomo, was away during the installation ceremony, hence yesterday’s event. The ZCC leader also praised the First Lady for her humility and ongoing efforts to mould morally responsible citizens through her various educative empowerment programmes. Bishop Mutendi challenged priests and chiefs to work together at all times and have the needs of the people at heart.

“The good luck is that this family has always had priests in its midst. Priests and chiefs must work hand-in-hand. Even leaders of countries and sovereign authorities and the President who is among us, it is God’s wish that we remind them of God. So, we have come to our own, a Rozvi. The country is full of chiefs. I could have attended the installation, but I was not around. Our in-law (President Mnangagwa) is also here present. We have come to pray so that God blesses this chieftainship so that it lasts. I saw in his heart as we were speaking and he said he feared God uye ati anotya kuzonotsva kudenga,” he said.

Bishop Mutendi read from Luke 18:2, which speaks of the collapse of the chieftainship of a ruler who neither feared God nor felt pity for the people.

“I fear that! I am happy that is not the kind of chieftainship we came to witness here. Not fearing God is seen by lack of care for people. Those who fear God come from God. The rejected stone was put at the corner because there is need for strength there. A chief who does not fear God cares not for people. If you fear God and treasure the land and culture and care for his people and be pained by what pains them, you shall stay long and your rulership will go far. We want all the wisdom he gave to Solomon to come to Chief Negomo. Keep listening to the word of God and walk in the path of God.”

The bishop described the First Lady as a hard-worker who was a cut above the rest.

“This nation is lucky to have a mother like Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa. We are proud of her. I have always regarded her as a mother after God’s own heart, a mother who has a divine model. If all First Ladies are put here and we look at their humbleness, they all do honest work, but Proverbs 21:29 talks of the First Lady, Amai Mnangagwa,” he said.

Bishop Mutendi singled out the First Lady’s Gota/Nhanga/IXhiba Programme that tackles problems among youths and traditional meal cookout competitions as highly beneficial for the country.

“She is promoting culture, taking boys, girls, the elderly, cooking traditional dishes and teaching people’s traditional norms and values. She is a teacher, a mother who is a trainer training many skills to women. I also challenged women in my church to invite her because I want them to copy her hard work. We have come here to pray and we are happy for God to bless this chieftainship,” he said.

Bishop Mutendi heaped praise on the President for his love for the scriptures. Chief Negomo said he never expected to be visited by men of the cloth as the Bishop had done, before thanking him and members of his church.

“I never thought men of scriptures would come, but Bishop Mutendi you saw it fit to come and put me closer to God. You have 18 schools and I know Mbungo, which produced good results and yesterday I saw a top school in Harare. I wished I could take off my apparel and don the school attire and be a scholar. I invite you to come here with a school and we have abundant land so that our children benefit. I took your words and you will see me putting them into practice. My chieftainship is not to rule but to build relationships close to God. My chieftainship is development-centred. Listening to the President and moving in tandem with National Development Strategy 1 and Vision 2030, I want this area to be in the lead,” he said.

He spoke out against land barons and thanked all those who came to celebrate with him.

Earlier, Mr Solomon Mutendi said their mission was to congratulate another member of the Rozvi clan and they comprised the three houses of Makuwa, Mbwata and Chivanganye.

“Mudengezegwa was born by Chirume Mushavhi, who stayed in Masvingo. Chirume was born by Dyembeu, who was born by Chief Chirisamhuru at Matopos in Bulawayo. Chirisamhuru was born by Chirimunhava. This group has a mission to lead the people like in the Bible when Pharaoh asked Jacob and his children what their job was and they said they were herdsmen.”

The great thing in that family, Mr Mutendi said, is that they had a prophet like in the House of Hum in the bible, which had Nimrod. The function was attended by senior Government officials and traditional chiefs. Chief Negomo was showered with gifts.