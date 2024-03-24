Source: ZDF demines 95 percent of landmine hotspots | Sunday News (local news)

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) has de-mined 95 percent of the landmine contaminated areas, paving way for land access and rehabilitation for economic activities, settlement, infrastructure development as well as guaranteeing the safety of communities and their livestock.

The country had an initial landmine contamination of 310,65 square kilometres and 294,75 square kilometres has so far been cleared and released, translating to 94.9 percent of the area demined.

A total of five provinces were contaminated by landmines and these include Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, Manicaland, Masvingo and Matabeleland North.

Responding to questions from Sunday News, ZDF spokesperson, Colonel Alphios Makotore said only five percent of the area contaminated was yet to be cleared, with Mashonaland East having the highest number of the area yet to be cleared.

He said the extension of the Kariba South Hydro-Electricity Power Station, the Sango Border Post Customs offices, access to Batoka Hydro Power Plant Project and several other infrastructural developments across the country, came as a result of de-mining activities.

“The Zimbabwe Defence Forces has continued to conduct de-mining in collaboration with other international de-mining operators namely Anti-Personnel Landmine Detection Product Development (Apopo), Hazardous Area Life-Support Organisation Trust (Halo Trust), Mines Advisory Group (MAG) and Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA).

“Since the start of de-mining operations, Zimbabwe has so far cleared and released 294.75 square kilometres, which translate to 94.9 percent from the initial landmine contamination of 310.65 square kilometres.

“The remaining contamination as at 29 February 2024 totalled to 15.91 square kilometres, translating to 5.1 percent area remaining. This is disaggregated per provinces, with Mashonaland Central left with 2.32 square kilometres, Mashonaland East 8.99 square kilometres, Manicaland 2.55 square kilometres, Masvingo 1.18 square kilometres and Matabeleland North 0.89 square kilometre,” said Col Makotore.

He said communities were benefitting from de-mining exercises in several ways that include guaranteed safety and security as de-mining exercises helped remove landmines and explosive remnants of war (ERW) from affected areas, making the environment safer for the community.

“Through de-mining exercises, the risk of accidents due to landmines and ERWs is significantly reduced or removed. This enhances the overall safety and security of the community, allowing people to live, work and travel without fear of encountering explosive devices. Typical examples include Burma Valley, Sheba Forest, and other areas that have been de-mined, where people are now living in safety.

“Landmines and ERW planted during the liberation struggle by the Rhodesian Forces also rendered swathes areas of land unusable and inaccessible. De-mining activities are progressively enabling the clearance and rehabilitation of such land, allowing communities to reclaim valuable agricultural, residential and infrastructural development. This leads to increased economic opportunities, improved livelihoods and the ability to expand community development initiatives in Zimbabwe,” said Col Makotore.

He said by removing landmines and ERW, communities gain access to essential services such as healthcare and water sources (drilled boreholes), where operators within borders assist the locals with the necessary medication and treatment at their disposal.

Landmines and explosive remnants of war pose a significant obstacle to infrastructure development projects and de-mining efforts have enabled the safe construction and maintenance of infrastructure, promoting connectivity, trade and economic growth within and beyond the affected communities.

Turning to the direct lives of people, he said since late 1970s, people living adjacent to mine-affected areas were severely affected psychologically and socially and de-mining activities have provided a sense of relief, reduced anxiety and fear among community members.

“The loss of lives, limbs and livestock is painstaking and unbearable. Many have lived in poverty due to the loss or injury of bread winners. Therefore, demining activities allow people to regain their confidence, rebuild their lives, and restore trust within the community. Landmines and ERWs not only pose a threat to human life but also have detrimental effects on the environment.

“These hazards contaminate the soil, pollute water sources and harm wildlife. De-mining efforts are contributing to environmental conservation by removing these threats and facilitating the restoration and protection of natural resources,” said Col Makotore.

He said while they might have received support from various partners, there have been limited resources as de-mining operations require significant financial, technical, and human resources.

Zimbabwe, like many other countries, Col Makotore, said faces resource constraints in addressing the landmine problem effectively.

“Insufficient funding and limited specialised equipment slow down de-mining efforts and hinder progress in clearing contaminated areas. Some mine-affected areas in Zimbabwe are located in remote and difficult to access areas, making it difficult to conduct de-mining activities. Therefore, bad roads and transportation networks, adds to the logistical challenges faced by de-mining operators, affecting their efficiency and effectiveness.

“Accurate identification and mapping of minefields are crucial for de-mining operations. However, the lack of comprehensive records, outdated information, and changes in land use over time, makes it challenging to precisely locate and mark minefields. This increases the risk for de-mining teams and delays the clearance process,” said Col Makotore.

The de-mining activities are largely expected to liberate areas that have remained undeveloped and where communities have been victims of the colonial machinations more than four decades after independence.