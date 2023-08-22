Source: ZEC completes election deployments in Beitbridge | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Beitbridge Bureau

THE stage has been set for tomorrow’s Harmonised Elections in Beitbridge district where the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has completed the deployment of polling material and officers to the 121 voting centres across the district.

These include those under the Beitbridge East, Beitbridge West and Gwanda-Tshithaudze constituencies.

The number of voting centres increased from 106 in 2018 to 121 this year owing to an increase in the number of registered eligible voters in the district.

Training of polling officers and polling agents ended on Saturday and the voting centres will be manned by an average of eight people who by mid-morning yesterday had completed setting up the polling stations.

The voters’ roll had been pasted outside all polling and campaign graffiti had been removed near the polling stations as required by the law.

21 local authority wards will be contested across the district of which six will be under the Beitbridge Municipality while 15 fall under the Beitbridge Rural District Council (BBRDC).

Both the Constituency election officers for Beitbridge East and West, Mrs Josephine Siziba and Mrs Sikhangezile Mafu-Moyo said they were ready for the day and that deployment had been completed without any challenges.

Under Beitbridge East constituency, incumbent Cde Albert Nguluvhe (Zanu PF) will square off with the CCC’s Mr Renatho Ndou, in Beitbridge West Cde Thusani Masitha Ndou is contesting against, Mr Moffat Ndou (Independent) who broke away from the CCC following the fielding of CCC’s Mr Morgan Ncube.

Cde Fisani Moyo is facing a challenge from the CCC’s Mr Jaston Mazhale in the Gwanda-Tshithaudze constituency.