Source: ZEC lines up awareness campaigns on report | The Herald (Local News)

ZEC Chief Elections Officer, Mr Utloile Silaigwana

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission will carry out an intensive public awareness campaign on the new electoral boundaries once they are gazetted, ZEC Chief Elections Officer, Mr Utloile Silaigwana said yesterday.

He said this in a statement following the submission of the preliminary delimitation report to President Mnangagwa on Monday.

Mr Silaigwana also thanked ZEC employees for producing the report within the set timeframe.

The delimitation period commenced on June 1 this year and officially ends tomorrow.

“The Commission will embark on an intensive multifaceted awareness programme to publicise the new electoral boundaries once they are gazetted.

“An extensive voter education programme will also be launched to familiarise the electorate with the new boundaries.

“As per dictates of the law, the Commission will hold more stakeholder engagements that will act as a platform to inform the public about the newly delimited electoral units,” said Mr Silaigwana.

Parliament is expected to start debate on the report next week in line with constitutional provisions that require that it be tabled in Parliament within seven days of submission to the President.

Parliament then has 14 sitting days in which to debate the report once it has been tabled in the legislative assembly.

When Parliament sits, it has to raise concerns if there are any, which they will forward to the President.

The President will then inform ZEC which of those concerns have merit and the electoral management body will then effect any corrections to the report.

Thereafter, ZEC will have to present the final delimitation report to the President.