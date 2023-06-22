Source: ZEC records 6,5m registered voters | The Herald (Local News)

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has so far registered 6,5 million voters for the upcoming harmonised elections scheduled for August 23, up from 5,8 million in the last poll.

In an interview with New Ziana on Wednesday, ZEC chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana confirmed the figure, adding that the voters’ roll was now credible.

Despite some challenges, Zimbabweans have shown commitment to the democratic process by actively participating in the voter registration.

Silaigwana said at least 1,2 million people physically inspected their details on the voters’ roll during the recent invitation to inspect, while others verified their details through their mobile phones.

“We took our voters’ roll for inspection so that any anomalies are corrected. The Commission has corrected all the anomalies that were identified by either the voters or administratively. I can tell you that we have a credible voters’ roll,” he said, adding ZEC is doing everything to ensure a smooth electoral process. — New Ziana