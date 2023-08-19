Source: ZEC unveils rigorous election rules | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Chief Elections Officer Mr Utoile Silaigwana addresses the media in Harare yesterday. — Kudakwashe Hunda

Zimpapers Writers

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has outlined strict guidelines for the upcoming elections. All political campaigning must cease by midnight on August 21 and any violation will result in legal consequences, as stated by ZEC’s vice-chairman, Ambassador Rodney Kiwa.

Ambassador Kiwa stressed that Tuesday August 22 should be a quiet day with no political campaigning allowed.

“Any campaigning by any political party, candidates, or individuals should end on August 21 at midnight. August 22 should be a quiet day and no political campaigning is allowed. If any party campaigns they will be liable to the law, it’s in terms of the Electoral Act and they will be criminalised. Those who campaign will be bound to prosecution, as ZEC will see to that. Midnight on August 21 is the deadline,” he said.

Additionally, ZEC has published a comprehensive list of prohibited activities within a 300-metre radius of polling stations, including the prohibition of party regalia, slogans, political vehicles, leaflets, public performances, and use of cameras or phones.

Regarding ballot printing, ZEC announced the production of 7 126 600 ballot papers for the presidential election, 7 098 750 for National Assembly elections, and 6 861 650 for council elections. The variation in numbers is due to specific circumstances in different constituencies.

“The number of ballot papers printed for each of the three elections is different because; with respect to the National Assembly election, an independent candidate for Gutu West National Assembly constituency passed away and the election will be held at a later date, with respect to the local authority election, no election will be held in 91 wards because the candidates for those wards were returned unopposed while four candidates passed away and the elections will be conducted on a later date,” said ZEC chief elections officer, Mr Utloile Silaigwana, in terms of the Electoral Act.

ZEC also published a list of the 12 374 polling stations per province which are distributed as follows; Bulawayo 434, Harare 1 559, Manicaland 1 623, Mashonaland Central 1 107, Mashonaland East 1 420, Mashonaland West 1 507, Masvingo 1 416, Matabeleland North 920, Matabeleland South 721 and Midlands 1 667.

Furthermore, ZEC Chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba confirmed that 6 623 511 people have been registered to vote in the elections. Notably, 11 presidential candidates, 518 National Assembly candidates, and 64 independent candidates are set to participate, along with 4 648 local authority candidates sponsored by political parties and 266 independent candidates.

Meanwhile, in an extraordinary Government Gazette, ZEC Chief Elections Officer, Mr Utoile Silaigwana announced the pathway to the election of two Senators to represent persons with disabilities. The Electoral College, comprising specified associations and institutions, will convene on 26 August to elect these Senators.

He said this in General Notice 1344 of 2023 published yesterday.

“It is hereby notified that, for the purposes of section 120(1)(d) of the Constitution, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission will conduct the elections of two Senators to represent persons with disabilities.

“The Electoral College comprising associations and institutions specified in Statutory Instrument 133 of 2023 will sit at the Rainbow Towers Hotel Harare, on Saturday, 26th August, 2023, from 7am to 7pm to elect the said Senators,” he said.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi, last month prescribed 119 associations and institutions that will nominate persons that will form the Electoral College to fill the Senate seats for Senators elected to represent persons with disabilities.

Minister Ziyambi prescribed the list of the associations and institutions after consultations with Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister, Professor Paul Mavima.