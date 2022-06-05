Source: Zera celebrates 10th anniversary | Sunday News (Business)

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) which celebrates 10 years of service says reconnecting with their stakeholders is key.

Zera is a corporate body established in terms of the Energy Regulatory Authority Act (Chapter 13:23) of 2011. It is mandated to regulate the entire energy sector in Zimbabwe in a fair, transparent, efficient and cost-effective manner for the benefit of the consumers and energy suppliers.

Zera derives its mandate from the Energy Regulatory Authority Act (Chapter 13:23) of 2011 read together with the Electricity Act No 4 of 2002 (Chapter 13:19), the Petroleum Act (Chapter 13:22) of 2006 and subsequent amendments.

Its vision states that it is a “Regulator that promotes universal access to sustainable energy by 2030”, while the mission says “Zera regulates the Zimbabwean energy market cost effectively, through incentive regulation and in a fair and transparent manner to achieve sustainable energy.”

Zera communications officer Mrs Lindiwe Nyoni said: “As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we have taken this opportunity to re-engage with our stakeholders as we seek to effectively roll out our mandate which is to regulate the energy sector. As such we are reconnecting with our stakeholders.”

She said they had an event during the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2022 where they were able to re-engage with their stakeholders.

Mrs Nyoni said they also had a stakeholder dinner and golf tournament in Harare, while on 16 June another stakeholder dinner to engage with their stakeholders in the Matabeleland region will be held, as well as holding another golf tournament in Bulawayo.

“It’s all in an effort to re-engage with our stakeholders to hear what they have to say about us and for us to reintroduce ourselves to our stakeholders.”

As part of its key outcomes in line with the current strategic plan, Zera aims to have improved organisational capacity, increased regulatory compliance, enhanced cost reflectivity of energy prices and increased uptake of modern energy while others are enhanced energy efficiencies and improved stakeholder satisfaction.