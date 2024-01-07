Source: Zera reviews Diesel 50 price downwards | Sunday News (Business)

Judith Phiri , Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has reduced the US dollar Diesel 50 price with effect from 5 January.

The US dollar Diesel 50 price has marginally gone down for the third consecutive time from last year.

It went from US$1.79 in October to US$1,74 in November and to US$1,68 in December.

In a statement, Zera said the US dollar price of Diesel 50 is now US$1,66 per litre, down from US$1,68 announced last month, while Blend (E20) is pegged at US$1,57 up from US$1,55.

In local currency, Diesel 50 went up from ZWL$9 732,61 per litre to ZWL$10 573,16, while Blend (E20) went up from ZWL$8 999,06 per litre to ZWL$9 956,37.

“The prices are for January 2024 based on M-1 and they will be effective up to 4 February 2024. The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio is at E20.

Operators may sell petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantage and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations,” read part of the statement.

Meanwhile, Zera has also reviewed upward prices for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for January 2024.

The US dollar price of LPG is now US$1,85 per kilogramme (kg) up from US$1,84 announced last month, in local currency it is now ZWL$11 744,78 per kg up from ZWL$10 597,17.

“Operators are advised to display the prices at their retail outlets at a prominent place in clearly legible letters. Please note that it is permissible to sell LPG at prices below the prescribed prices depending on one’s trading advantages.”