Source: Zesa, NetOne partner to provide 17 000 smart meters | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Ivan Zhakata, Harare Bureau

ZESA, through its distribution subsidiary, ZETDC, has partnered with NetOne to provide over 17 000 smart meters across the country by year end.

A smart meter is exceptionally useful for major consumers who usually are billed wholely or partially on their maximum demand during a month rather than on just how much energy they use, as domestic consumers and small businesses are charged.

These smaller consumers can already monitor use through their prepaid meters.

The smart meter generally records consumer use in real-time and when paired with a computer it provides a view of previous usage so that consumers can take swift action to avoid energy waste.

The smart meters will enable consumers to monitor and control electricity use while reducing debt risks due to payments default by major electricity consumers.

It also enables customers to buy tokens and recharge their smart meters without going through various agents.

Speaking during the commissioning of a smart meter at NetOne offices in Harare, ZETDC managing director Engineer Howard Choga said the smart meter concept was a technology that enabled them and their clients to manage revenue.

“This concept started a few years back as a technology project which is a milestone towards smart bills,” he said. “What has since happened is that we have tested the technology through a pilot project and specifications thereof require that we have mobile network operators assisting us with the connectivity of the meters to our system. In the process, we had to engage all mobile network operators through the normal procurement processes.

“We also expect to move on to be able to connect through other internet services providers. I should at this point also mention that in the group we have Powertel who hand-hold us in terms of progressing with any issues to do with technology. We look forward to installing over 17 000 metres by end of this year and we have so many points that are going to be receiving smart metres.”

Powertel is the Zesa subsidiary that provides a cable network.

Engineer Choga said the rollout of the smart meters will start with companies that give them technology partnerships.

NetOne chief operating officer Mr Jeremiah Munembe, who spoke on behalf of the company’s chief executive officer Mr Raphael Mushanawani, said their vision as NetOne was to be a leading provider of sustainable and inclusive digital solutions.

“With this technology base station, visits are going to be fewer,” he said. “We sometimes have incidents where we have lightning strikes at the base stations and if hit by lightning we cannot retrieve our units and in terms of data management and the like.

“With this smart initiative there is much improved data management and we can track our units usage. For us and from an operational point of view, we see a lot of savings, as well as flexibility for us to monitor and manage our use of electricity.”

Mr Munembe said they would want to continue partnering with ZETDC as they had a wide coverage across the country and wanted to make sure that all points had smart meters installed and activated.