Source: ZETDC boss appears in court | Newsday (News)

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

ZIMBABWE Electricity Transmission and Development Company (ZETDC) managing director Lovemore Chinaka appeared in court yesterday charged with criminal abuse of office for allegedly violating procurement procedures.

Chinaka (52), who appeared before magistrate Sterry Chivasa, was granted $30 000 bail and remanded to March 24 for routine remand.

As part of bail conditions, Chinaka was ordered to surrender his passport, not to interfere with State witnesses, report once every Friday per fortnight and reside at the given address.

Allegations are that January 18, 2019, ZETDC flighted a tender for supply and delivery of cable fault and location test kits valued at US$1 824 846.

It is alleged that the supply was, however, stalled by a letter of credit which was still yet to be processed by ZETDC owing to the awaited disbursement of a loan to ZETDC by African Export-import Bank (Afreximbank).

On December 8, ZETDC flighted a tender for non-consulting services in the form of underground cable fault location and pressure testing services.

Redcliff Electrical Engineering was the sole bidder for the tender, which resulted in it being awarded the contract.

It is alleged on February 20 last year, former ZETDC managing director Raphael Katsande issued a contract to BT Engineering and Projects Company for supply and delivery of cable fault test kits valued US$1 824 846.

The contract was finalised on February 28 that same year.

On July 21 the same year, ZETDC compiled draft letters of credit for application of allocation of foreign currency from Treasury which was to be paid to foreign companies — Lead HV and Verotest Holdings on instruction from BT Engineering and Projects Company. However, the draft letters were not processed which led BT Engineering failing to supply the cable fault and location tests kit to ZETDC.

It is alleged Chinaka awarded an especially sensitive or valuable contract to Redcliff Electrical Engineering valued at US$1 405 920 for the same services, allegedly violating Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets regulations.

It is alleged the accused person acted contrary to his duty as a public official by showing favour to Redcliff Electrical Engineering.