Source: Zexie leaves indelible musical footprints | Herald (Entertainment)

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

He was a master of humour and wit, who spiced political, religious, sport and social messages with great satire. His music was unique, with an irresistible township beat that drew crowds.

His interaction with the Apostolic sect as a young man, gave him depth of character that later manifested through many songs like “Tiyi Hobvu”, “Vachaita Musangano Mapostori”, “Tsuro Soccer Star”, “Vaparidzi Vawanda, among others.

He even fixed the then controversial soccer trilogy with songs that praised – in equal measure – arch-rivals Dynamos, CAPS United and Highlanders. Such was his artistry but yesterday, he breathed his last.

Farewell Zexie Manatsa!

Your music played before I was born and now am an adult and it is still playing!

The veteran musician and songwriter died at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals yesterday afternoon after battling multiple myeloma cancer for six months. He was 78.

Manatsa’s son, Tendai, confirmed the death, saying it was sad news for the family, the fans and the showbiz industry.

“Yes, it’s true, he died this afternoon at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. We will announce the funeral arrangement soon,” he said.

Mourners are gathered at house number 3564 Westminister, Sentosa, Mabelreign in Harare and the family is observing strict Covid-19 regulation and restrictions.

Manatsa, who was the founder member of the Green Arrows Band, originally known as the Mambo Band, began his musical career at the age of 15 in Mhangura, Mashonaland West.

At 17 years old, together with his brothers they formed a band called Mambo Jazz Band before relocating to Bulawayo where he later formed the Green Arrows Band and was the lead singer.

The “Chipo Chiroorwa” hit-maker was the only musician had a record breaking wedding at Rufaro Stadium which attracted 9 000 people in 1979.

Manatsa was also part of the musicians who sang during the Independence celebrations in 1980 alongside Thomas Mapfumo and the late reggae legend Bob Marley.

In 1984 the musician was involved in an accident that affected his musical career.

In 1994, Zexie and his wife enrolled for theological training for a year and in 1998 they were ordained as pastors by the Zaoga Church.

Beside music, he was popular among soccer fans after he sang a number of songs praising three of the country’s biggest football teams Dynamos, Highlanders and CAPS United.

Some of his popular songs include, “Tiyi Hobvu”, “Chipo Chiroorwa”, “Ndarota Ndina Mai”, “Kuwirirana Kwevanodanana”, “Bambo Mwakwatila”, “Vaparidzi Vawanda” and “Tamirireiko” among others.

Meanwhile the Government officials, arts fraternity and locals paid condolence messages from all corners.

Permanent Secretary of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana tweeted, “Sad to learn of the demise of music legend Zexie Manatsa. May his legacy be of some comfort to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace”.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) director Nicholas Moyo said the nation had lost a great musician who was humble and talented.

“The board, management and staff of NACZ sends its sincerest condolences to Mrs Manatsa and family and joins the entire nation in mourning the death of one of the pioneers of township music,” he said.

“The death of Zexie has once again robbed the nation of one of its most talented, celebrated and revered artistes who inspired many musicians such as Oliver Mtukudzi, James Chimombe, Lovemore Majaivana, and Simon Chimbetu .

“Manatsa was a uniquely talented individual who was not only concerned about his own musical career ,but also shared his talent with other musicians notably leading to the formation of the Sunrise Kwela Kings at Jairos Jiri Centre in Bulawayo where he advocated the inclusion of musical skills training.

During his decades-long career, Zexie released many tracks which have proved to be all-time hits keeping him top of Zimbabwe’s pop charts for many weeks.

Manatsa was passionate about the welfare of artistes. Growing up in an era when people looked down on musicians, he advocated for the recognition of music as a serious profession.

In 1979 he made history and set records when he hosted his wedding at Rufaro Stadium, with fans paying $1 each to witness the ceremony.

Rufaro Stadium was full to the brim with excited fans who had come to witness the amazing “Wedding of the Year”.

Last year Manatsa was one of the recipients of the NAMA legends@40 Awards for his consistent contribution to the development of the Zimbabwean music sector

UK-based Zimbabwean Farai Muvuti, publisher of The Southern African Times described Manatsaas a fatherly figure.

“I am truly sorry to hear of the loss of the great Zexie Manatsa of the Green Arrows Band. He was a father and a teacher to me. May the Manatsa family and the nations at large accept our condolences and may our prayers help comfort you,” he said.

Music producer and composer Clive ‘Mono’ Mukundu said he cherished the moment he met Zexie Manatsa and remembered vividly how he impacted him.

“We first met at gospel concert held at State Lottery Hall. The first thing he did was to hold both my hands and held my fingers and prayed for me. He asked God to bless my fingers. He then told me how he loved my performances and how I play with the keyboard,” he said.

Gospel musician Charles Charamba said Manatsa was a fatherly figure.

“Baba Manatsa was more like my real father. My biological father shared certain musical characteristics with him though my dad didn’t get to record.

“He was such a cool man who used few words in conversations. My family and I respect him for many reasons, being an exemplary figure, not being ashamed to receive Jesus at a time when celebrity life in show-biz would not have allowed. As a family man, he stood for his marriage and became a beacon that we learned from.

“Musically I cherish the revolutionary attitude that made him fight for independence through song, albeit satirically. Songs like “Baba Tipeiwo Ndege”, “Musango Mune Hangaiwa” among others were packed with revolutionary messages.” said Pastor Charamba.

“He also greatly shaped the Zimbabwean brand of Sungura in a big way by his early experiments fusing Simanje-manje and local jiti as well as jazz.

“We salute him and mum Manatsa for being good parents,” said Pastor Charamba.

Mono Mukundu added that he was converted to Christianity same time as Manatsa.

“We converted to Christianity same period and we were going to the same church during that time (Zaoga). We became close and our friendship spilled on to his children. I last visited him two weeks ago and we had a three-hour chat,” he said.

Germany-based Zimbabwean content creator, Plot Mhako, said the nation had lost a legend in music.

“Very sad. My deepest condolences go to the wife, family and the nation. We have lost an icon whose legacy and impact will forever be remembered and appreciated for generations,” he posted on his social media pages.

Another social media enthusiastic and critic, Tamika Manyoni posted; “Condolences to the Manatsa family on the passing of our legend. He will forever be remembered for his witty lyrics and feel good music. Manatsa remains in the history books for having filled up Rufaro Stadium. May his soul rest in peace.”,

He is survived by wife Stella, six children Aaron, Tendai, Freedom, Shingirai, Green and Taku Zex (jnr) and several grandchildren.