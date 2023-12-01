Source: ZHRC receive motor vehicle, laptops from EU | The Herald (Local News)

EU representative, Mr Villa Aro and ZHRC Chair, Me Elasto Mugwadi and Raoul Wallenberg Institute of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law director Mr Mikarl Johansson standing on the vehicle which the EU donated to the human rights body.

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission got a boost today after the European Union donated a motor vehicle and 10 laptops, a development that is expected to strengthen its institutional capacity for it to effectively discharge its constitutional mandate.

The consignment involves an off-road An Isuzu double cab, 10 state-of-the-art laptops and three jerrycans funded by the EU with assistance from the Raoul Wallenberg Institute of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law as fund manager.

ZHRC was represented by its Chairperson, Mr Elasto Mugwadi while EU had Mr Ville Aro and Mr Mikarl Johnson representing RWI at a brief ceremony held at ZHRC offices this morning.

Accepting the donation, Mr Mugwadi commended the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion for the payment of duty and value-added tax of the motor vehicle.

“The donation of the motor vehicle and 10 laptops will go a long way to strengthen the institutional capacity of the Commission so that it effectively delivers on its constitutional mandate to promote and protect human rights and administrative justice in Zimbabwe,” said Mr Mugwadi