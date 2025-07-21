Source: Zim, Algeria strengthen ties in education, tech | The Herald (Top Stories)

Fungi Kwaramba in ALGIERS, Algeria

ZIMBABWE can bolster its human capital base in the critical fields of science, technology and emerging technological disciplines like Artificial Intelligence (AI) by collaborating with willing countries like Algeria, President Mnangagwa has said.

The President, who wound up his two-day State visit to Algeria yesterday, told part of the more than 300 Zimbabwean students studying here that his Government had recalibrated the country’s education system to focus on science and technology, as they were catalytic towards the realisation of Vision 2030, to become an upper-middle-class economy.

“By expanding our co-operation in areas such as science, technology, engineering, medicine, STEM, and more recently the emerging cutting-edge disciplines such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and nanotechnology, we have bolstered Zimbabwe’s human capital base,” said President Mnangagwa during an engagement with the students after touring the National School of Artificial Intelligence.

Adopted under the Second Republic, the Education 5.0 model represents a significant paradigm shift in the country’s educational approach, addressing both societal needs and national economic priorities.

This framework is built on five critical pillars: Teaching, research, community service, innovation and industrialisation.

It seeks to produce graduates equipped to drive industrial growth and tackle real-world challenges and Algeria has provided fertile ground for nurturing and equipping the youth with skills that are in demand, not only in Zimbabwe but globally.

Apart from providing education to Zimbabwean students, Algerian companies are leading in the manufacture of agricultural equipment and pharmaceuticals.

With agriculture still anchoring the country’s economy, directly and indirectly, the President yesterday visited the National Company of Agricultural and Fishing Equipment, which expressed its willingness to partner with Zimbabwe as it consolidates its food security and sovereignty through the adoption and application of customised scientific methods to farming.

After his brief stop at the National Company of Agricultural and Fishing Equipment, the President made yet another brief stop at the Saidal Group, a leading Algerian pharmaceutical company specialising in the production of generic medicines.

“It is an eye-opener, I am very happy that they have afforded me and my delegation an opportunity to see this place. It is easy for us as Zimbabwe to co-operate because now we know we are co-operating with people who actually have the things that we need,” he said.

“I believe that there is a lot of room for us to co-operate as developing countries; they are ahead of us, so we don’t need to reinvent the wheel, we just need to acquire from our partners.”

President Mnangagwa told students who are studying here, mostly engineering and medicine, that they should always be ambassadors of the Motherland, stressing that their conduct and competency are critical to the further expansion of the scholarship programme.

“As you continue to travel on this remarkable journey, I encourage you to embrace the challenges and opportunities that come with studying and working abroad,” said the President.

“I strongly believe that Algeria offers you a unique perspective, and the experiences you gain will be invaluable in the building of our two great countries. As you represent your country, I urge you to carry with you the values of hard, honest work, perseverance, and unity that define us as Zimbabweans,” he said.

“The scholarships as well as the exchange of experts in the vital fields of energy, biotechnology, and medicine, are a testament to the strengthening of our bilateral relations. Your individual successes will therefore serve as building blocks for a successful Zimbabwe back home. I urge you to tackle your studies with courage, determination, and a sense of pride, with a vision for personal growth and national progress back home”.

Furthermore, President Mnangagwa urged the students to always keep track of events happening back home so that they can be part of the exciting story that is happening in Zimbabwe.

“I invite you to seek information about the beautiful opportunities that we are creating for you. No doubt that each and everyone of you will make the most of this opportunity and return home equipped with knowledge and experience to contribute to your motherland and the growth of Zimbabwe. On behalf of the people of Zimbabwe, I wish you all a rewarding experience.”

The President was accompanied by Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Algeria Vusumuzi Ntonga, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Amon Murwira, the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation and Science and Technology Development, Fredrick Shava, Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Barbra Rwodzi, Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Mthuli Ncube, the Attorney General, Virginia Mabhiza and other top Government officials.

He described Algeria as a country rich in history and culture.

“Algeria is a country that shares a deep and longstanding bond with Zimbabwe. It’s foundation is firmly embedded in our common struggle for independence and dignity against the brutal colonial masters”.

Just after midday, the President left Algeria for Zimbabwe after a successful tour of duty that saw the two countries sign six agreements of co-operation, mostly in the areas of trade, education, science and technology.

President Mnangagwa arrived home last night.

The post Zim, Algeria strengthen ties in education, tech appeared first on herald.