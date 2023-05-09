Source: Zim boxer closer to money-spinning stage | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Ricky Zililo, ricky.zililo@chronicle.co.zw

ZIMBABWE’S bantamweight boxer Joel Hillary Josamu will be hoping to book a place in the quarter-finals of the International Boxing Association (IBA) World Boxing Championships when he takes on Seidekmatov Sanzhai of Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday evening.

Josamu is part of four Zimbabwean amateur boxers at the IBA World Championships which are underway in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Josamu booked a place in the round of 16 to set a date against world’s third-ranked Sanzhai after beating Korea’s Lee Soomin.

A win against Sanzhai will take Josamu closer to the tournament’s money-spinning stage. Gold medallists in each division will get a cool US$200 000, with the losing finalists walking away with US$100 000 while bronze medallists will take home US$50,000.

Meanwhile, the trio of Wisdom Dube (featherweight), welterweight boxer Lwazi Mpofu of Tshaka in Bulawayo and Luckmore Kamoto who competes in the lightweight division failed to go past the round of 32.

Dube lost to De Los Santos Feliz Jose Luis from the Dominican Republic, with Kamoto falling to Fiji’s Davile Jone while Petric Nejc of Slovakia knocked out Mpofu.