Source: Zim-China relations escalate ahead of economic, trade expo | The Herald (Local News)

Talent Chimutambgi-Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe’s relations with China are continuing to strengthen with the signing last week of agreements and memoranda of understanding which have a direct bearing on promoting an economic renaissance in the country.

The MOUs were signed during a China-Zimbabwe Investment and Trade Promotion Conference held in Harare last Wednesday to cement the trade and economics partnership between the two countries.

Under the Second Republic, President Mnangagwa has opened up for the re-engagement and engagement with other countries as part of bolstering economic development in the country by attracting investment.

The delegation from China had officials from Huaihua Municipal Bureau of Commerce, Chamber of Chinese Enterprises in Zimbabwe, Hunan Business Association in Zimbabwe, China-Zimbabwe Exchange Centre, Hunan Tonggui International Export Company Limited and the Department of Commerce Hunan Province among other departments.

China has been experiencing robust economic growth and experts predict the Asian giant will assume global leadership in a few years with an economy that can withstand global economic shocks.

The conference was a forerunner of the 3rd China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo which will be held in Changsha, the capital of Hunan Province, from June 29 to July 2.

The programme will be running under the theme of “Win-Win Development, Share Future”, and is expected to have more than 30 major activities.

The strong relationship between the two countries dates back to the days of the liberation struggle and the two countries are now cooperating in many economic spheres.

Deputy Mayor of the People’s Government of Huaihua City Ms Han Xiaobo said the Expo would further cement the China-Africa cooperation.

“We believe the 3rd China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo will further strengthen the economic and trade cooperation between China and Africa. It will push our cooperation in the direction of higher level and higher quality,” said Ms Xiaobo

“We come here to Zimbabwe to communicate, to understand, and most importantly, to invite you to attend the 3rd China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo. We are prepared to establish and link projects, for further going down the road of investment, economic and trade exchanges and cooperation,” she said.

“Hunan Province is the host of two important international economic and trade cooperation platforms with national level of support, the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo and the Pilot Zone for In-depth China-Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation.”

She said two expos had been successfully held in 2019 and 2021, with substantive achievements on cooperation.