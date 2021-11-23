Source: Zim elected Kimberley Process vice-chair | Newsday (News)

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE was recently elected vice-chairperson of the World Kimberley Process.

The election took place in Moscow, Russia, at the plenary meeting which ran from November 8 to 12.

Zimbabwe is scheduled to take over as chair in 2023, the year that it expects the mining sector to become a US$12 billion industry.

As chair, Zimbabwe will oversee the implementation of the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) and operations of the working groups, committees and administration that activate the Kimberley Process.

Russia is the current chair.

The Kimberley Process certifies diamonds sold around the world and provides the practical process to remove conflict diamonds from the global supply chain.

Maintaining its focus in the face of today’s global challenges, the Kimberley Process enables nations, governments and organisations to share expertise and insights, and has a positive long-term impact on the trade in conflict diamonds and the lives of people in genuine need.

Eighty-two countries have incorporated the KPCS statutes into their laws.

Today, 99,8% of the world’s diamonds come from conflict-free sources.

However, as even a single conflict diamond is one too many, the international diamond industry continues to work with governments, non-governmental organisations and the United Nations to strengthen the Kimberley Process and its system of warranties.