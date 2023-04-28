Source: Zim film industry gets boost | The Herald (Local News)

Time Digiplex India representative Mr Sushil Chaudhary (right) and Blue Hippo Water Zimbabwe’s Mr Munya Chidzonga sign a Memorandum of Understanding at the Embassy of Zimbabwe in India on Wednesday.

Herald Reporter

THE Zimbabwean film industry has received an investment injection in the form of an innovative cinema technology solution from India.

The solution will see 50 new cinema Digiplexs established in Zimbabwe over the next two years. In this regard, an MOU was signed on Wednesday at the Embassy of Zimbabwe in India between PictureTime Digiplex India and Blue Hippo Water Zimbabwe.

The companies were represented by Mr Sushil Chaudhary and Mr Munya Chidzonga.

The event was witnessed by the Ambassador of Zimbabwe to India, Dr Godfrey Majoni Chipare and Embassy officials.

The ambassador hailed the initiative highlighting that this development dovetails with Government policy as evidenced by the hosting of the ongoing Transform Africa Summit being held in Victoria Falls that has been graced with the attendance of 5 Heads of State and Government including over 2000 delegates from 80 countries.

As a backdrop to this historic event, the Ambassador indicated that the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa during her visit to India to attend the 17th CII-EXIM Bank India-Africa, Growth Partnership in July 2022, had held a meeting with her Indian counterpart where co-operation in the ICT sector and film production was discussed. Pursuant to their meeting, Minister Mutsvangwa was invited to attend the International Film Festival of India in Goa from 20 to 28 November, 2022.

The vibrant Indian film industry left an indelible impression on her and she encouraged Indian entrepreneurs, film-makers and the Business Sector to establish mutually beneficial collaborative projects to grow the Zimbabwean film industry.

The signed agreement between the two companies answers the Minister’s call and will bring game changing infrastructure development for the film industry in Zimbabwe and on the African continent.

The MOU will ensure the growth and monetisation of the Zimbabwean film industry by implementing a Distribution Ecosystem based on the PitureTime Digiplex system designed by Mr Sushil Chaudhary in India.

“With Picture Time, we solve one of the biggest problems faced by film-makers worldwide, especially in Africa and Asian countries,” said Mr Chaudhary. Mr Chidzonga said: “The social impact of this development will positively affect generations of film-makers to come and we are proud to be at the forefront of this development by bringing such a powerful and much needed solution to Zimbabwe and the region.” The film industry in Africa is one of the fastest growing industries. The area of Film exhibition and distribution infrastructure on the African continent however, remains an area of serious untapped potential with 71 percent of African cinemas located in just five countries.