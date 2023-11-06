Source: Zim investors offered to buy into Dubai’s SLS Tower | The Herald (Business News)

SLS Tower offers spectacular, unobstructed views of the iconic Burj Khalifa building, along with a clear overhead of the calming Dubai Cree (File Picture)

Business Reporter

Zimbabwean investors have been offered an opportunity to own a stake in the SLS Tower, a luxury mixed-use development in Dubai, through fractional ownership.

With a total of 946 units, including 254 individually crafted hotel rooms, 321 hotel apartments, and 371 residences, SLS Tower spans an impressive 75 floors, establishing itself as one of the most towering and distinctive hotel and residential complexes in Dubai’s Downtown district.

It offers spectacular, unobstructed views of the iconic Burj Khalifa building, along with a clear overhead of the calming Dubai Cree.

“Mark & Associates Consulting and its partners, AX Capital, a leading real estate broker in Dubai, have curated an exciting offshore real estate investment opportunity that is relevant for institutional investors in Zimbabwe looking to diversify portfolios,” read part of a note by the Zimbabwe Association of Pension Funds to members.

“Dubai has a thriving tourism industry and this opportunity provides an option for fractional ownership which allows investors to diversify their portfolio into luxury real estate, with first-of-its-kind individual ownership certificate and immediate guaranteed tax-free net annual returns of percent for 10 years,” it added.

With fractional ownership, investors can diversify their portfolio into luxury real estate, with first-of-its-kind individual ownership certificates and guaranteed net annual returns as well as SLS lifestyle benefits.

The fractional ownership model allows for secured annual returns and the potential for higher capital value appreciation.

The SLS fractional ownership is unique and unlike those who offer time-share or traditional joint ownership, it offers an individual ownership certificate for each fractional owner.

These can be re-sold anytime without obtaining a no-objection certificate from other fraction owners.

The UAE has a stable economy, tax advantages and there are more than 40 free zones.

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development World Investment Report 2022, the UAE ranks first for foreign direct investment inflows in West Asian countries, with an impressive growth rate of 4 percent.

Dubai has a thriving tourism industry. Pre-pandemic, the number of annual tourists rose from 14 million in 2015 to nearly 17 million in 2019. From hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues to travel agents and logistics, there are many possibilities for investors.

The fractional ownership model allows for secured annual returns and potential for higher capital value appreciation. Investing in property is a strategy that uses real estate as an investment to protect pension retirement savings from the erosive effects of inflation.

When inflation is high, the value of money decreases, which means that pension savings will not be worth as much in the future. However, property is a good hedge against inflation because it tends to appreciate in value over time.