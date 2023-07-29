Source: Zim media headed for exciting times | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

President Mnangagwa and his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin, lead a bilateral meeting between Zimbabwe and Russia in St Petersburg on Thursday

Harare Bureau

Zimbabwe and Russia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will see all documents being converted from analogue to digital.

Further, the two nations are set to exchange notes amid indications that Russia Television is interested in starting an information centre in Zimbabwe, with a possibility for technology exchange, media training and education.

The deal sealed on the sidelines of the ongoing Second Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, will see Zimbabwe and Russia engage in collaborative productions, exchange of content, news, entertainment and exchange of information on Russia and Zimbabwe.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and Russia’s deputy minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Bella Cherkesova were representing their countries during the signing ceremony.

Other officials that were present include Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana, Director International Relations Mr Richard Mahomva, ZBC chief executive Ms Adelaide Chikunguru and officials from Russian Television and Sputnik.

Speaking after the signing, Minister Mutsvangwa said the media space in Zimbabwe was headed for brighter times.

“Zimbabwe wants to collaborate and make sure that our media space is opened up to the Russian media, as it is equally opened up for the Zimbabwean media.

“We have also talked about digitalisation, making sure that all our documents are moved from analogue to digital and the importance of having investors so that we grow our media in Zimbabwe,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said they also agreed to do exchange programmes.

“Training is another issue which we have been talking about. We want to see an exchange programme where journalists come from Zimbabwe to understand how they do their work.

“Equally, we have invited the minister and journalists from Russia to visit Zimbabwe. We are very ready to work with RT. We are ready to work with SPUTNIK and this is why you see our CEOs from these sectors are here to make sure that Zimbabweans and Russians know each other,” she said.

Sputnik is engaged in training in more than 50 countries in Africa in a programme called Sputnik Pro, conducted online as well as in person.

Minister Mutsvangwa said there was also a discussion on developing the film school and partnerships in the area of film as well as content exchange for cultural programmes.