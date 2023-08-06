Source: Zim mounts global bid for UNSC seat | Sunday Mail

Emmanuel Kafe

Zimbabwe has launched a global campaign to secure a seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member, with the country’s candidature likely to be endorsed by the African Union (AU) early next year.

Zimbabwe is bidding for one of the two seats set aside for the African group of countries that will be up for contest in June next year.

If successful, Zimbabwe will sit on one of the UN’s principal organs responsible for maintenance of international peace and security between 2027 and 2028, handing the country expanded authority to influence international affairs.

The country has previously sat on the UNSC on two separate occasions: from 1983 to 1984 and between 1991 and 1992.

In a major boost to Zimbabwe’s bid, the AU Executive Council recently received the country’s application for early consideration to sit on the Security Council, with the continental body “expressing confidence” in the country’s standing to assume the

post.

The Executive Council is the highest decision-making body of the AU between summits.

“Zimbabwe has declared its candidature to the African Union, and has requested early consideration from the Executive Council,” said Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Mr Livit Mugejo.

“It is the turn of Southern Africa to occupy the non-permanent seat, for a two-year term.

“The candidature of Zimbabwe may be endorsed at the next session of the Executive Council in 2024.

“Campaign and lobbying will start in earnest after the endorsement by the African Union.

“In preparation for the full-fledged campaign, we have begun informing the international community of our intention to run for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council.”

The UNSC is composed of 15

countries, five (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States) of which are permanent members, granting them the right to veto any resolution or decision.

The 10 non-permanent members are elected by the General Assembly, which comprises all 193 UN member states.

Voting is conducted by secret ballot and candidates must receive a two-thirds majority, or 128 votes, even if they run uncontested.

“At present, Zimbabwe enjoys the support of the SADC region, most African countries, as well as that of our traditional friends and allies,” he continued.

“Once the campaign officially kicks off, we will approach all UN member states to request their support in our bid for membership to the Security Council.

“This approach is informed by the fact that in our implementation of the engagement and re-engagement policy, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Dr E.D. Mnangagwa has made it clear that Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy to none.

“Approaching all member states is part of our strategy of maintaining cordial working relationships with the wider UN membership.

“This will go a long way towards a successful and effective two-year term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.”

Zimbabwe’s previous tenure in the UNSC was marked by its strong commitment to the principles of self-determination, democracy and good governance.

It also used its position to promote the development of Africa and the reform of the United Nations.

Zimbabwe was also a leading voice in the fight against apartheid in South Africa and supported an international campaign to isolate the apartheid regime.

Added Mr Mugejo: “As you may be aware, Zimbabwe has been re-admitted back into the international community because of its engagement and re-engagement policy.

“We are now playing our part as a responsible member of the international community.

“A non-permanent seat on the Security Council will give Zimbabwe a platform to influence decisions on the maintenance of global peace and security, to promote our national interests, those of the region and Africa as a whole.

“Zimbabwe will also be able to articulate Africa’s position on issues before the council, considering that the majority of agenda items are on Africa.

“The Government of Zimbabwe is a firm believer in ‘African solutions to African problems.’”

The next elections for the UNSC non-permanent seats will be held on June 6, 2024.

Political analyst Mr Gibson Nyikadzino described Zimbabwe’s bid as a positive development for Africa.

“I think this is also a plus for Zimbabwe,” he said.

“It means that there is faith in values and principles of equality, international justice and upholding international law, which Zimbabwe has exhibited.

“If the bid is successful, it means the country can influence issues before the council while maintaining its principled positions, which are key for human development and the balance of the global order.”

