Source: Zim, Moza in €8,5m forestry, trade deals | The Herald (Top Stories)

Remember Deketeke

Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE and Mozambique have launched two transformative cross-border projects designed to boost sustainable agriculture, trade and forestry conservation, marking a new chapter in regional cooperation and climate resilience across Southern Africa.

Speaking during the unveiling of the €8,5 million Italian-funded projects, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary Professor Jiri described the launch as “a strategic turning point” for rural communities whose livelihoods depend on natural resources under threat from climate change, deforestation and poverty.

“We are not just launching projects,” he said. “We are ushering in a new era of cooperation between Zimbabwe and Mozambique, one rooted in shared prosperity and sustainable land use.”

He added: “These projects mark the beginning of a new era, one in which sustainable landscapes and vibrant economies coexist across our shared borders”.

The two projects, the Transboundary Integrated Sustainable Management of Miombo Woodlands and the Zimbabwe-Mozambique Agricultural Value Chain and Trade Development Project (ZIM-MOZA ATDP), will jointly target forest conservation and trade revitalisation across the Beira Corridor, a vital economic artery linking the two countries.

The Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate, Ambassador Tadeous Chifamba, said the Miombo woodlands are now recognised not just as fragile ecosystems, but as vital climate assets that support national adaptation efforts, boost agricultural productivity, reduce poverty, create green jobs, and drive inclusive, sustainable growth across the region.

“The Miombo woodlands are no longer seen solely as vulnerable ecosystems, but as climate assets, integral to national adaptation and mitigation efforts, and central to green economic recovery,” he said.

“The benefits of this project and our broader environmental reforms extend far beyond Miombo. A healthy Miombo ecosystem underpins agricultural productivity, reduces rural poverty, and enhances resilience to climate shocks. It enables smallholder farmers to thrive, creates green jobs, and supports nature-based tourism, making it a driver of inclusive green growth across the region.”

He added: “This partnership comes at a pivotal moment for Zimbabwe. We are proud to announce that Zimbabwe will host the inaugural Transfrontier Conservation Areas (TFCA) Conference and Summit in the coming week.

“This historic event will bring together governments, conservation leaders, private sector actors, and communities to forge a unified path forward for cross-border ecosystem management.”

Mr Patrice Talla Takoukam, FAO Subregional Coordinator for Southern Africa, highlighted the synergies between the two projects, noting their joint focus on sustainability, resilience, and inclusive economic development.

“This is not just about forests and farms,” said Mr Takoukam.

“It is about transforming livelihoods and creating climate-resilient, food-secure communities through integrated, cross-border cooperation.”

Representing AICS, Director Paolo Enrico Sertoli said the projects reflect Italy’s broader Mattei Plan for Africa, which prioritises mutual partnerships, local capacity-building, and shared prosperity.

Mr Sertoli also stressed the strategic role of the CAAM (Agri-Food Centre of Manica), a €38 million Italian-funded hub that will benefit directly from improved cross-border agricultural production under ZIM-MOZA ATDP.

Ambassador Umberto Malnati of Italy and his Mozambican counterpart, Carvalho Muaria, expressed their governments’ full support for the initiatives, calling them a “milestone in bilateral and regional co-operation.”

FAO and AICS confirmed that both projects are aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals, the FAO Country Programming Frameworks, and the Southern African Development Community’s regional strategies, especially those focusing on forestry and trade integration.

The launch drew participation from high-level officials, development partners, and regional stakeholders, signalling a unified push for sustainable development and regional integration from the two countries.

