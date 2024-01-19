Source: Zim, Moza sign MoU on Aircraft Accident and Incidence Investigation | The Herald (Local News)

Transport and Infrastructural development minister Felix mhona exchange the documents with Mozambique Minister of Transport and Communication Mr Mateus Magala after signing the MOU in Harare

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe and Mozambique have this morning signed a memorandum of understanding on Aircraft Accident and Incidence Investigation as relations between the two countries continue to deepen.

The MoU was signed in Harare between Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona and his Mozambican counterpart, Transport and Communications Minister Mateus Magala.

On Wednesday, Mozambique’s Transport and Communications Minister Mr Mateus Magala arrived in the country to hold bilateral meetings on cooperation in transport and transport infrastructure with his Zimbabwean counterpart, Minister Mhona.

His visit comes after President Mnangagwa joined his Mozambican counterpart President Filipe Nyusi in witnessing the commissioning of the rehabilitated US$200 million Beira-Machipanda railway line last November.

Speaking at the commissioning of the railway line in Manica, Mozambique, President Mnangagwa said not only will the rehabilitated 318-kilometre railway line reduce transport costs, but it will also ease congestion at Forbes Border Post in Mutare.

This morning, Minister Mhona said regional cooperation in aviation plays an important role in enhancing the competitiveness of the aviation industry.

“I am glad that the Bilateral Air Service Agreement between Zimbabwe and Mozambique is now compliant with the Yamoussoukro Decision of a liberalised air transport market. In this regard, I wish to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the nation of Mozambique for providing vital air connectivity through LAM Mozambique Airlines. As you are now aware, the Government of Zimbabwe has invested massively in airport upgrades across the country, hence my team in the aviation sector is going to work tirelessly to improve the existing air connectivity.

“In line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Recommended Standards and Practices for aviation safety, we shall be signing an MOU on Aircraft Accident and Incidence Investigation. Of late, we demonstrated that we can collaborate in the aviation sector when we signed the Bilateral Aeronautical Search and Rescue Agreement,” Minister Mhona had said before the signing ceremony.

He urged Departments, Agencies and public entities under the purviews of their Transport Ministries to implement these Agreements.

“I am also aware that in terms of Article 5 of the existing MOU in Transport cooperation between Zimbabwe and Mozambique, we should periodically meet on a bilateral basis, to review our progress in joint transport infrastructure projects. Let us implement legal instruments which we sign. In conclusion, I congratulate you all for your strong commitment to review, finalise, and implement the various agreements between the two sister countries. The outpouring of goodwill between our countries has been instrumental in the achievement that we are witnessing today.

“I sincerely hope that this momentum will be sustained in the future and lead to an effective and efficient implementation of all agreements and action plans. Honourable Minister Magala and your delegation, we are humbled by your solidarity and deep sense of collaboration,” Minister Mhona said.

The ceremony was also attended by the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Professor Amos Murwira and senior Government officials from the two countries.

Prof Murwira acknowledged the excellent relations that exist between Zimbabwe and Mozambique, which date back to time immemorial, including the liberation struggles.

“We are one family, Honourable Minister. These relations have been cemented by the exchange of high-level visits, with the most recent being the visit to Zimbabwe by His Excellency President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, to participate in the International Conference on AIDS and STIs in Africa (ICASA 2023), which convened from 3 to 4 December 2023. Let me commend you, Honourable Minister and the Government of the Republic of Mozambique, for the sterling work that has been undertaken since His Excellency President Mnangagwa took office, in August 2018.

“First I applaud the scaling up of the Zimbabwe-Mozambique Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) to a Bi-National Commission (BNC) in April 2022, during the State Visit to Mozambique by President Mnangagwa. This was a very significant development which ensures that our special relationship is given the necessary visibility and strategic attention at the highest level of our sister countries. I also take note, with great satisfaction, the levels of technical cooperation between Zimbabwe and Mozambique in various sectors, such as cooperation in transport and transport infrastructure, which is the basis for this meeting today,” he said.

Minister Murwira said engagements between the two countries have led to the establishment of increased rail traffic, which is anticipated to grow even further in the upcoming months as a direct result of the rehabilitated railway line.

“I am very pleased to note that the continuing close collaboration has led up to open the Forbes Border Post, 24 hours a day. Further to that, let me reiterate the need for our two countries to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area to enhance bilateral trade and reciprocal investment. In this regard, it is important to realise that the opportunities and possibilities provided by the AFCTA will remain an ever-receding mirage if we do not take practical and urgent steps to unlock this potential. I am particularly grateful to the Government of Mozambique for its continued support to Zimbabwe in calling for the lifting of illegal sanctions that were imposed on Zimbabwe by some Western countries,” he said.

Prof Murwira expressed Zimbabwe’s commitment to continue working closely with Mozambique at the regional, continental and international levels, to advance the common aspirations of sustainable peace, security and development.