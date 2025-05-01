Source: Zim, New Zealand tackle livestock sector impact on climate change – herald

Sikhulekelani Moyo

Bulawayo Bureau

Zimbabwe and New Zealand have agreed on a partnership to promote climate-smart livestock innovations, in a development expected to curtail greenhouse gases and methane emissions.

The livestock industry in Zimbabwe, which provides employment for many people in rural areas and contributes substantially to the agricultural economy, is facing increasing challenges due to climate change.

While the livestock sector plays a crucial role in the economy, it also contributes notably to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through various activities, including enteric fermentation, manure management, land use change, and feed production.

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development and New Zealand’s Ministry of Primary Industries held a landmark workshop in Mazowe on Tuesday to evaluate the effectiveness of existing livestock and climate policies in mitigating environmental impact.

Deputy director, Livestock Research in the ministry, Mr Andrew Chamisa, said despite the negative side of livestock rearing, the importance of the livestock sector in contributing to food and nutrition security at the household and national level could be overemphasised.

He said the Government of Zimbabwe prioritises the development of the livestock sector and seeks to grow it to meet the nutritional needs of the growing population.

“Underpinned by the Livestock Recovery and Growth Plan, the Government recognises the importance of sustainable livestock production practices to reduce methane gas emissions from both enteric fermentation and manure management,” said Mr Chamisa.

He said this would be achieved through good agricultural practices, including regenerative grazing management, improved feeding, breeding, and health management, as well as efficient use of resources like water and energy.

They will also provide support for research and innovation to foster the development of new technologies, tools, and practices that lead to more sustainable livestock systems and the development of alternative feeds and feed additives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with livestock production.

Mr Chamisa said that under the initiative, they would also conduct education and outreach programmes for farmers, livestock producers, and relevant stakeholders to raise awareness about climate-smart practices and sustainable farming methods, sharing success stories and best practices to encourage widespread adoption.

The Government will also work on policy incentives and regulations that support the adoption of sustainable practices in livestock systems.

These include carbon pricing mechanisms, subsidies for climate-friendly practices, and stricter regulations regarding methane emissions.

Earlier this year, Zimbabwe produced its climate change mitigation plan or Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0) to the United Nations which includes livestock mitigation ambitions for the first time, with an initial target of reducing livestock emissions by seven percent, 2 000 greenhouse gas equivalents (Gg CO2 eqv) by 2035.

In light of this development, Mr Chamisa said it was imperative to identify the interventions that contribute to this livestock emission reduction target.

“I therefore request that each one of you present projects that you are undertaking in your organisation that contribute to GHG emissions reduction,” said Mr Chamisa.

“It is my conviction that if these interventions are identified, implemented, and tracked, they can contribute to mitigating greenhouse gas emissions from the livestock sector, fostering a more sustainable and resilient agricultural sector in the face of climate change.

“I invite all of you to make your valuable contributions towards this important initiative.”