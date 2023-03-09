Source: ‘Zim on growth trajectory’ | The Herald (Local News)

President Mnangagwa breaks ground for the construction of St Noah High School boarding project in Bocha, Marange, yesterday. — Pictures: Tinai Nyadzayo.

Cletus Mushanawani in Mafararikwa

ZIMBABWE’S economy has recovered and the country is now on a growth trajectory despite being saddled by sanctions for the past 23 years, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing thousands of people who gathered to witness the groundbreaking ceremony for St Noah College boarding project at the school yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the Second Republic will not put its foot off the pedal to see a developed and modernised Zimbabwe.

He said the country will continue leveraging on its resources as well as the Education 5.0 Policy to transform lives as sciences are now the economy drivers.

“Despite being under sanctions for the past 23 years, our economy has recovered and we are now on a growth trajectory.

“God is with us Zimbabweans because he availed to us minerals like lithium which are on demand globally. Our erstwhile detractors imposed sanctions on us thinking that our economy will collapse, but our loving God blessed us with minerals which they don’t have.

“They are now envying us, but we are saying no exports of unprocessed minerals. We want to grow our mining economy which is now at US$12 billion under the Second Republic,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said despite the brain drain being caused by some Western countries recruiting professionals from the country, Zimbabwe will double its efforts to train its manpower.

“Our professionals are being recruited in their numbers by other countries because they respect our high quality education. Recently Vice-President (Chiwenga) was in Switzerland for a global health summit and the World Health Organisation (WHO) acknowledged the brain drain being suffered by Zimbabwe and promised to assist us in training more manpower.

“We will double our efforts in training our medical professionals. They can recruit them today, but we know that tomorrow they will come back home and invest in their country. Home is always home. We will welcome back all returning residents with open hands and avail them all the opportunities they want to better their lives.”

The President said the Second Republic introduced the Education 5.0 Policy to ensure that young professionals acquire the necessary skills especially in sciences to develop the country.

“We should all be patriotic and proud of our country. You cannot expect to behave like a person in California in the United States when you are here in Bocha,.

President Mnangagwa added: “We are preparing to welcome back our returning residents from South Africa. I told my South African counterpart, President Ramaphosa not to lose sleep over that issue as some of the people in that country do not want Zimbabweans there.

“We will render them all the necessary support to finding their footing in their motherland. We are setting up a screening centre for all returning residents at Beitbridge. No-one among the returning residents will become a destitute. Statistics availed to us show that we have more people coming back to Zimbabwe from South Africa than leaving.”

On food security, he said the 2022/23 farming season is promising to be an excellent one, with a bumper harvest being reported across the country.

Learners gather for a ground-breaking ceremony of the boarding school at St Noah High yesterday.

“As we were flying here we realised that there is lush green everywhere. I asked Chief Marange on the food situation here and he said all those who planted something will harvest unlike in previous years. This is impressive. As Government, we will continue supporting you with all the necessary inputs and logistics.

“I was in Matabeleland recently and the traditional chiefs there are over the moon with the support we are giving them as they are also anticipating bumper harvests. We now have irrigation facilities to ensure food security. We are now wheat-sufficient as a nation because of the Second Republic’s policies. This will be the norm going forward. We have waved hunger and food insecurity a permanent goodbye,” he said.

Turning to the forthcoming harmonised elections, President Mnangagwa hinted that they will be held in August.

“This year we will have our harmonised elections sometime in August, but I will tell you the actual date later. We should all vote peacefully. I was impressed with the turnout I have witnessed and I will go back to Harare with peace of mind,” he said.

For the boarding facility, President Mnangagwa pledged US$100 000, 12×30-tonne truckloads of cement and food for the construction work.

“I was here when the first brick of the primary school was laid. I was back when the first brick of the high school was laid. I am back again for the groundbreaking ceremony of the boarding project. This shows how deep my relationship is with this church.

“I want to salute the church leader, High Priest Nimrod Taguta for carrying the torch from his late father, High Priest Noah Taguta. I will always continue supporting such projects because Government alone should not be left to build schools. Churches, companies and individuals should also come on board because we want more schools to be constructed across the country.

“I am happy with the strides being made by the church in constructing schools. In a space of a short time they now have 26 schools across the country. Ten are already operational while 16 are at various stages of construction.

“This centre, St Noah is the headquarters and it enrols learners from across the country, some of them who ended up lodging in nearby houses and behind shops, hence the construction of the boarding school is a welcome development.

“This should be applauded. Everyone should take a leaf from your church’s unity of purpose and dedication to duty. The Israelites built Jerusalem and Zimbabweans should build their own country,” said President Mnangagwa.

Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri pledged 30 tonnes of cement, ZANU PF National Secretary for Finance, Cde Patrick Chinamasa (30 tonnes), ZANU PF National Commissar, Cde Mike Bimha (30 tonnes), ZANU National Secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde Tino Machakaire (10×30-tonnes truckloads of bricks and US$10 000), Dr Munyaradzi Kereke (US$25 000) and Mr Sam Charumbira (US$10 000 and beef worth US$5 000).