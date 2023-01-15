Source: Zim prospects encouraging | Sunday Mail (Local News)

Turkiye’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Zimbabwe last week. It was the first-ever visit by a Turkish minister to the country. Our Correspondent WALLACE RUZVIDZO (WR) sat down with Turkiye’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mrs Berna Kasnakli Versteden (BKV) to discuss the high-level visit.

*********************

WR: What was the significance of Minister Cavusoglu’s visit to Zimbabwe?

BKV: This is the first ministerial visit from Turkiye to Zimbabwe, so, it was very significant. It shows how our relations are nurturing. My minister indicated it was a belated visit. There were a lot of issues to be discussed to bring our relations to another level; so, in that sense, it was very significant at a high level for the two ministers to discuss all the fields of our relations and how to enhance them.

WR: What were some of the key issues discussed during Minister Cavusoglu’s engagement with Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava?

BKV: They had a chance to discuss all the areas. Firstly, the two ministers had a tete-a-tete and then went into the bilateral talks that also included the delegations. The talks were very fruitful. They agreed to maintain the visits at the high level and also at parliamentary level, which is a very important aspect of relations. They agreed to accelerate some of the agreements and documents that are under review and finalise them as soon as possible.

These talks will also boost our work ethic level, so, I am very confident that it will be done with speed.

I should also mention that the focus of the talks was also on trade and the economy, and possible Turkish investments coming to Zimbabwe and how to improve them, because the authorities from both delegations said the current trade figures do not show our vast potential.

WR: Can you give us finer details on areas of interest for Turkish investments into Zimbabwe?

BKV: Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu highlighted the potential for Turkish businesses, especially contractors, because Zimbabwe is embarking on important infrastructure development projects, and this is an area where Turkish business circles are experienced, especially in Africa, so this was largely discussed. My minister also highlighted Turkish companies’ experience in energy, particularly solar. Of course, they discussed all the areas that could be open, like textiles, machinery and agriculture.

WR: What is the progress on plans to have Turkish Airlines flying into Zimbabwe?

BKV: That was one of the items in the talks and we heard from Minister Shava and Acting President Chiwenga that there is a wish to see Turkish Airlines flying to and from Zimbabwe.

There were some technical-level talks with Turkish Airlines and the aviation authorities here, but these talks are yet to be finalised. My minister promised to encourage the airline to fly into Zimbabwe.

WR: Can you give us an update on the joint venture deal between the National Railways of Zimbabwe and Turkish company Yapi Merkezi?

BKV: That is also one of the items both delegations raised, and I have been instructed to follow up on those discussions because there is an MoU (memorandum of understanding) with Yapi Merkezi and PCDD, which is the state railways of the Turkiye Republic. This (MoU) has not been put into effect, so, we need to follow that up.

WR: Previously, you mentioned that one of your missions here was to expedite the implementation of MoUs already in place. What is the progress on these?

BKV: We have discussed that progress as well. Both my minister and Minister Shava agreed to speed up the progress, so, I believe I will be having more meetings in the weeks to come with my Zimbabwean counterparts. There is room to expedite all those.

WR: We understand the Turkish delegation included potential investors. What was their assessment of investment opportunities in Zimbabwe?

BKV: There was one representative for business in the delegation, and he is seriously looking at some projects and is very much encouraged by what he saw, and he is going to give feedback to others. He was told about the cordiality of the relations and how Zimbabwe is open for business.

WR: Is there a possibility of visits between the two countries by the two Presidents?

BKV: Absolutely, it shows the possibility. There will be more high-level visits in the near future. There will be the Ankara Diplomacy Forum in Antalya in March, and my minister extended invitations and got very positive replies.

WR: Any last words?

BKV: We have an accelerated level of relations and this visit will boost that acceleration. So, it was more than a success. Since presenting my credentials last year, I have enjoyed being in Zimbabwe.

I am getting to know Zimbabwe and its people more.

The more time I spend here, the more I am fascinated. I have visited Victoria Falls, Hwange and Nyanga. I am happy that there are still a lot more places to visit. I am happy to go to each of them over and over. Zimbabwe is a beautiful country with a lot of attractions.