Source: Zim readies for Christmas 2021 | Sunday Mail (Top Stories)

SIX days from now Zimbabweans will join the rest of the world in celebrating Christmas Day.

For the second year running, the world will have to celebrate it under Covid-19 lock down restrictions.

Until the outbreak of the coronavirus, Christmas and the festive season, was synonymous with merrymaking, shopping, travelling and family and religious gatherings among other things.

But what are Zimbabweans up to this Christmas?

Our Reporter, VERONICA GWAZE hit the streets and interviewed a cross section of the society about their plans for Christmas and the rest of the festive season.

Dr Agnes Mahomva

For Dr Mahomva, the Chief co-ordinator of the national response to the Covid-19 pandemic in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Christmas this year will be an intimate family affair.

“I will be at home, with my immediate family. Being part of the frontline workers in this Covid-19 era has made me realise how precious the gift of life is, hence we have to celebrate every minute of life. There are certain Christmas traditions that some are so eager to follow. There is, however, no need for Zimbabweans to risk their lives by organising big gatherings to commemorate these traditions. As for my family, we are going to share our best wishes with extended family and friends virtually. Let us continue to adhere to the prevention measures and save precious lives this Christmas.

Virginia Mabhiza

Mrs Mabhiza, is the permanent secretary for Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and the chairperson of the Governance Thematic group under the National Development Strategy (NDS1). As the chairperson of the group, she oversees the implementation of sector projects with the key result areas being justice delivery, public service delivery and national peace and reconciliation.

As was the case with Dr Mahomva, Mrs Mabhiza will this year celebrate Christmas at home with her family.

“This has been a very tough year due to Covid-19 and life has been affected in all spheres. My family is no exception; our Christmas is going to be quiet. Two of our daughters will be keeping us company while my other children will be away due to Covid-19 related travel restrictions.

This is going to be different since it has become a tradition for us to reunite during this period.

While large gatherings are prohibited, we will host a few members of our extended family.

Since my birthday will be tomorrow (December 20), I will be celebrating that as well. As per our norm, we are not going to forget our family members who are in Zimuto, Masvingo. We are definitely going to send them some groceries.

Denford Mutashu

(Business leader)

For Mutashu, a businessman and president of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers and the chairperson of the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe’s Superbrand Adjudication team, Christmas is a day to give.

“Businesses are not likely going to realise huge profits as was the case before the advent of the coronavirus. I will be lying low this Christmas, spending time with family at home. I had initially planned to travel out of the country but the international restrictions placed by the United Kingdom and other destinations came into the way. I recently celebrated my birthday on December 9 and donated food and clothes to the less privileged. During Christmas, I will donate to the needy through the Denford Mutashu Foundation. I recently lost my brother Edias, and I will use the holidays as a time to reflect as family.

Doctor Raiva Simbi (Director, National Microbiology Reference Laboratory)

As a frontline health worker, Covid-19 has had a huge impact on me as an individual. The last two years have been very difficult for me due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, a number of positives from the Covid-19 pandemic. I came to realise how important family is. In science they say the basic structural and functional unit of society is family, henceforth this Christmas I will spend time with my family at home.

It is also going to be a time to be grateful for life and to remember those that lost dear ones. As a catholic, I know that Christmas is a time to share. I will, therefore, share the little that I can afford with those in need.

There is a need for people to be more vigilant this festive season to curb the spread of the Omicron variant by sticking to the stipulated regulations.

Nicholas Zakaria (musician)

The Khiama Boys band leader who has been in the music industry for close to 50 years will be doing what he knows best on Christmas day. After a two year Covid-19 induced sabbatical, “Madzibaba,” as the sungura maestro is affectionately known, will host a family show on Christmas day.

“Unlike last year when we were not allowed to perform live, this Christmas, we will be hosting a family show. With all the stresses that are being caused by the effects of Covid-19, families can relieve that stress by attending musical shows. I urge Zimbabweans to adhere to all the health protocols and save lives this Christmas.

Gogo Chihoro (born Memory Mudamburi, traditional healer)

“I will be attending to my clients on Christmas day. I wanted to take a break but I am having clients that are coming from the diaspora and I have to attend to them. I will take a break after the festive season,”

Revai Denhere (Vendor)

For eight years, Denhere has been a vendor who sells his wares in the Harare Central Business District. Residing in

the high-density suburb of Mabvuku, he is the sole breadwinner of his small family of four.

“The past two years have been very tough for us as vendors especially during such times as Christmas holidays.

“As a father, a lot is expected from me. Before Covid-19, we used to experience brisk business as we move towards Christmas.

On Christmas day I will be home with my immediate family. We are not going to travel to our rural home as we have done in the past since doing so can be risky as we can be exposed to the coronavirus. I know that there are a lot of activities that we can do around town on Christmas, but as a family, we cannot take such risks. I urge Zimbabweans to be vigilant as we cannot afford to be complacent.

Courage Jaji (street urchin)

For Jaji, who has been living on the streets of Harare for three years, Christmas is a non-event.

“For me, there is nothing like Christmas. On Christmas day, there will be very few people in town and this means that there will be less food in the bins.

‘‘It is likely that I will spend the day on an empty stomach.’’