Source: Zim, Russia enhance co-operation | Sunday Mail (Local News)

Tanyaradzwa Rusike, recently in MOSCOW, Russia

ZIMBABWE and Russia plan to enhance bilateral collaboration in the media sector through exchange programmes, which have been identified as key in strengthening relationships between the two countries.

This came out during the Russia-Africa International Media Forum for young media practitioners hosted by RUDN University, in conjunction with the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation in Moscow.

Running under the theme “Through the prism of education and communication”, the two-day event brought together 15 participants from 10 African countries — Zimbabwe, Cote d’Ivoire, Namibia, South Africa, Cameroon, Rwanda, Egypt, Algeria, Zambia and Tanzania.

RUDN University head of English-taught programmes for journalism Ms Natalia Poplavskaya said: “During the forum, we noted some challenges and understood that there is not a lot of cooperation between media houses and universities that prepare media professionals in our countries.

“Russia is ready to cooperate with Zimbabwe through organised joint events, whereby media professionals from Zimbabwe can visit Russia and exchange their work culture with their Russian colleagues and vice versa.

“This will afford us opportunities to undertake joint projects . . . some Africa-Russia projects and Zimbabwe-Russia projects that help us achieve goals set out by the Heads of State who recently met in St Petersburg.”

She said the conference was a significant information exchange programme between Russia and Africa.

“The forum was very successful; it united young media practitioners and scholars from more than 30 African countries, including those participating virtually.

“The outcome of this forum has been really great because we have found common ground; we have understood that we are looking to achieve the same goals,” she added.

“We all want to give out the correct and transparent news of what is happening in our regions.”

Ms Maria Kurka — director of the Russian Department of International Co-operation, Education and Science — said the forum was also an opportunity to discuss effective ways of reporting on sustainable development goals.

“It was very important for us to invite young journalists here to show them our country and show them how open we are because Africa has always been open to us,” she said.

“RUDN University is a people’s friendship university.“It is a unique international university that is home to students from 162 countries.

“For us, it was very important to meet journalists and try to understand your points of view and also speak about SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), which are a common challenge that requires a common solution, and the media plays a significant role in that respect.”