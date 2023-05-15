Source: Zim-Rwanda JPCC begins | The Herald (Top Stories)

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Dr Vincent Biruta

Herald Reporter

THE second session of the Zimbabwe-Rwanda Joint Permanent Commission on Co-operation opens in Harare today, as the two friendly countries continue to enhance relations.

Rwanda’s delegation will be led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Dr Vincent Biruta, and will include other ministers and senior government officials.

The first JPCC was held virtually in March 2021 and the two nations signed memoranda of understanding on co-operation in various fields.

The MoUs were on legal mutual assistance in criminal matters, cooperation in the field of prisons and correctional services, partnership between the Rwanda Development Board and ZimTrade and co-operation in the field of media, information and publicity.

The agreements were signed during the virtual session co-chaired by Dr Biruta and Minister of Local Government and Public Works July Moyo.

In a statement over the weekend, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ministry spokesperson Mr Livit Mugejo, said the convening of the second session JPCC reflects the growing ties between Zimbabwe and Rwanda and a desire to enhance co-operation in the fulfilment of common developmental aspirations.

“The two nations have made tremendous strides to consolidate economic gains, while riding on the excellent political and diplomatic ties that have escalated over the past five years,” said Mr Mugejo.

He said Zimbabwe and Rwanda are expected to finalise modalities for co-operation in areas such as health, science and technology development, women’s affairs and child development, and housing.

The Zimbabwe-Rwanda JPCC, added Mr Mugejo, would augment the bilateral areas of co-operation that presently include agriculture, exchange of educational personnel and expertise, ICT, environment and tourism.